Unfunny comedienne Sarah Silverman is scared of the American flag

During a monologue on her Hulu political variety show on Dec. 7, 2017, Sarah Silverman, 47, recalled her reaction many years ago when her first boy friend hoisted an American flag in the front yard of his home.

Silverman said:

“I had a boyfriend many years ago, he was my first boyfriend who had his own house, and one day I went outside to see what he was doing, and he was hoisting an American flag up the flagpole in his front yard. And I instantly felt very weird. It didn’t make sense, but I felt this feeling of like, um, I felt scared. Yeah, I felt scared. And so I was, like, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘Raising the flag,’ and I was, like, ‘Why?’ And he’s, like, ‘Um, because I love America?’ And I was like, ‘Right, right, of course,’ but inside I was shaken. “

Silverman said she then “calmly” walked to her car, got inside, and called her sister Susie, who’s a rabbi in Israel to try to understand why she was “freaking out” about her boyfriend’s American flag.

Susie explained that “nationalism is innately terrifying for Jews. Think about it: flags, marching, blind allegiance — these things tend to ring a bell for us.”

While the video above ends in Susie’s “explanation” of why flags are “terrifying” for Jews, The Washington Times tells us that Silverman went on to criticize President Trump’s “nationalist” slogans like “Make America Great Again” and “America First” for “exploiting” patriotism and for blindly crowing that America is “No. 1”. Silverman said she fears Trump’s “‘We’re No. 1’ nationalism is really like an old bed buddy of racism and xenophobia.” That’s why she can’t “get behind the flag” because saying America is No. 1 is just “tacky”.

Born in Bedford, New Hampshire to Jewish parents, Sarah Silverman endorsed Bernie Sanders for President but then spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in support of Hillary Clinton and urged other Bernie supporters to do likewise.

In 2005, Silverman made a comedy concert film called “Sarah Silverman: Jesus is Magic,” in which she holds a microphone to her mouth, crotch and butt as she sings a rendition of the Christian hymn Amazing Grace from her orifices in three part harmony. She also makes jokes about baby-killing, masturbation, rape, anal sex, 9/11, AIDS, and the Holocaust.

So Silverman uses the Holocaust as comedy material, but the American flag is “terrifying” because it reminds Jews of the Holocaust. Betcha Sarah Silverman doesn’t think the Israeli flag and Israeli nationalism are terrifying or tacky.

~Eowyn

