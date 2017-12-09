Unfunny comedienne Sarah Silverman is scared of the American flag

During a monologue on her Hulu political variety show on Dec. 7, 2017, Sarah Silverman, 47, recalled her reaction many years ago when her first boy friend hoisted an American flag in the front yard of his home.
Silverman said:
“I had a boyfriend many years ago, he was my first boyfriend who had his own house, and one day I went outside to see what he was doing, and he was hoisting an American flag up the flagpole in his front yard. And I instantly felt very weird. It didn’t make sense, but I felt this feeling of like, um, I felt scared. Yeah, I felt scared. And so I was, like, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘Raising the flag,’ and I was, like, ‘Why?’ And he’s, like, ‘Um, because I love America?’ And I was like, ‘Right, right, of course,’ but inside I was shaken. “
Silverman said she then “calmly” walked to her car, got inside, and called her sister Susie, who’s a rabbi in Israel to try to understand why she was “freaking out” about her boyfriend’s American flag.
Susie explained that “nationalism is innately terrifying for Jews. Think about it: flags, marching, blind allegiance — these things tend to ring a bell for us.”
While the video above ends in Susie’s “explanation” of why flags are “terrifying” for Jews, The Washington Times tells us that Silverman went on to criticize President Trump’s “nationalist” slogans like “Make America Great Again” and “America First” for “exploiting” patriotism and for blindly crowing that America is “No. 1”. Silverman said she fears Trump’s “‘We’re No. 1’ nationalism is really like an old bed buddy of racism and xenophobia.” That’s why she can’t “get behind the flag” because saying America is No. 1 is just “tacky”.
Born in Bedford, New Hampshire to Jewish parents, Sarah Silverman endorsed Bernie Sanders for President but then spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in support of Hillary Clinton and urged other Bernie supporters to do likewise.
In 2005, Silverman made a comedy concert film called “Sarah Silverman: Jesus is Magic,” in which she holds a microphone to her mouth, crotch and butt as she sings a rendition of the Christian hymn Amazing Grace from her orifices in three part harmony. She also makes jokes about baby-killing, masturbation, rape, anal sex, 9/11, AIDS, and the Holocaust.
So Silverman uses the Holocaust as comedy material, but the American flag is “terrifying” because it reminds Jews of the Holocaust. Betcha Sarah Silverman doesn’t think the Israeli flag and Israeli nationalism are terrifying or tacky.
See also:
- The blasphemy of Sarah Silverman: Jesus is pro-abort
- As violent rioters take over U.C. Berkeley, comedienne Sarah Silverman calls for military coup to overthrow President Trump
- Sarah Silverman Faked Abortion (to Trick Young Girls Into Having Them)
- Jewish kids being indoctrinated, ‘I’m not white, I’m Jewish’
- Bernie Sanders: Faithful Christians are racist bigots, unfit for public office
- NYT columnist Paul Krugman calls Trump presidency ‘white nationalist takeover’; urges Democrats to resist
- Neo-con Bill Kristol finds Trump’s ‘America First’ vulgar and embarrassing
~Eowyn
She ought to be afraid of that horrible visage she decorates every morning. Hag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She scares my dog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This good priest’s presentation is from almost 25 years but has never been more relevant in laying bare the ongoing agenda of the Synagogue of Satan. A bit long at 2 hours, but he has kindly inserted breaks so it’s easy to stop and start.
LikeLike
Boo hoo hoo. This womyn, like most libtards, needs thicker skin.
LikeLike
>>… “And I instantly felt very weird. It didn’t make sense, but I felt this feeling of like, um, I felt scared. Yeah, I felt scared. And so I was, like, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘Raising the flag,’ and I was, like, ‘Why?’ And he’s, like, ‘Um, because I love America?’ And I was like, ‘Right, right, of course,’ but inside I was shaken. “
Like, why doesn’t she cart her ugly, pinched, rat-like face to Israel and like run it up a flagpole?!
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how she’d feel with a swastika flag run up her pole? But for the American Flag and the ones who defended it…she and hers would have been dead or likely in a sort of “slave camp” today serving a different flag altogether. She’s a FREAK of Nature…..enuff said….
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Betcha Sarah Silverman doesn’t think the Israeli flag and Israeli nationalism are terrifying or tacky.”
That’s right, because, ethnonationalism, indeed even nationalism are for Jews only. Are these self centered, arrogant Jews just that myopic, or are they that evil and mentally depraved? Fancy how they manage to miss the fact that their murderous brethren we responsible for the genocide of some 60 million plus Russian Christians beginning long before anyone knew who Hitler was…..and all complicity covered up by their brethren in the media in the West. Go to Israhell Silverman, and stay there.
LikeLike