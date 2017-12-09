Not a cult: Hillary Clinton Christmas tree topper is now available

From Fox News: Those looking to celebrate “Resist-mas” now have the perfect accessory: a Hillary Clinton tree topper.
The newly-released 3D-sculpted ornament features the former first lady “in her iconic power suit with angelic wings.” The tree topper sells for $107 for a standard-size tree and more than $900 for a tree taller than 10 feet.
U.K.-based Women to Look Up To is selling the item, along with similar ones to honor Beyonce and Serena Williams.
From the “Women to Look Up To” web site:
“In 2017 make your Christmas Tree Angel Fairy Topper an inspiring kickass woman worthy of wings and celebration – a Serena, a Beyoncé, or a woman voted for by you. 3D sculpted to order from the highest grade plaster, our Angel Christmas Tree Toppers come in a range of sizes to suit your home, office or event Christmas Tree. We ship your order insured, tracked and signed for anywhere in the world. They aren’t any old Christmas Tree Toppers. They are Women To Look Up To.
The Christmas Angel, Fairy, Tree Topper, by whatever name you call her, is a woman from a bygone era; a woman made of no more than plastic and glitter. No wonder, when the Victorians invented her!
This is a not-for-profit organisation with any profits reinvested in projects to further female equality, read more about our plans here.”
Hillary lost. Get. Over. It.
“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness” -Isaiah 5:20
Lol…
Love the visual of Killery with a Christmas tree stuck up her butt! LOL!, and no I would not pay one red cent for one!
Lol!
My buddy had a perfect use for these – target practice.
Band! Bang! Bang!
Unbelievable! Remember when she was pushing HillaryCare while her husband was president, and some media shills were comparing her to Mother Theresa?
