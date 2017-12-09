92% of Democrats believe Trump-Russia collusion fake-news

After a year of investigation by the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies, costing untold millions in taxpayer dollars, not a shred of evidence is found of the Democrats’ accusation that Donald Trump had colluded with the Russian government to tamper with the 2016 presidential election. See:

And yet, a new CBS News poll found that a whopping 92% of Democrats believe in the baseless Trump-Russia conspiracy theory.

I’m reminded of my faux-socialist, erstwhile friend, Stephanie, who once screamed out in frustration when I calmly pointed out facts that contradicted her contention:

“I’ve made up my mind! Don’t confuse me with facts!”

No wonder they scream at the sky:

While the Democrat “hive mind” may be amusing, what is sad is that because of the lying liberal media (see “Harvard University study finds MSM coverage of President Trump overwhelmingly negative”), 67% of Americans believe in the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory.

The distressing irony is that the American public seem oblivious to the real U.S.-Russian conspiracy — that Russia gave a multi-million dollar bribe to the Clinton Foundation for the 2010 Uranium One deal.

~Eowyn

