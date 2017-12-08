Pray for President Trump: Will undergo physical exam for slurred speech

On Wednesday, December 6, 2017, President Trump delivered a 12+ minutes speech, announcing the U.S. embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
At the very end of the speech, Trump slurred the last six words:
“God bless the United States. Thank you very much.“
The next day, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that concerns about the President’s health are “frankly, pretty ridiculous” and that “The President’s throat was dry, nothing more than that.”
But Sanders also announced that President Trump will undergo a physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., early next year. The results of the exam will be made public. (New York Daily News)
The 2016 presidential election was not just a political battle. It was also — and still is — a spiritual battle.
After Trump was elected President, witches have mobilized efforts to curse and put hexes on him.
Please pray for President Trump.
This is what President Trump has achieved in less than a year:
- Trump: ‘I’ll protect Christianity’
- President Trump pulls U.S. out of UN global pact on migration
- President Trump is rapidly reshaping America’s judiciary ‘to end the progressive state as we know it’
- True to his word, DHS data show President Trump is going after pedophiles
- Construction begins on 8 prototypes of US-Mexico border wall!
- Three anti-abortion achievements that would never happen if Democrats were in power
- How President Trump’s energy policy is making America great again
- President Trump goes after universities’ racially-discriminatory ‘Affirmative Action’ admissions policy
- President Trump ends Obama administration’s insane policy of arming Syrian jihadists
- White House on July 4th: Trump vs. Obama
- President Trump nixes Paris Climate Agreement; Hollyweird libtards’ & globalists’ heads explode
- Illegal aliens arrests up 38% nationwide under Trump
- President Trump signs law restoring states’ right to defund Planned Parenthood
- President Trump ends $75M funding of UN abortion agency
- Trump fulfills 3 promises in first day of work as POTUS, including defund International Planned Parenthood
- President Trump fulfills more promises: build wall, defund sanctuary cities, rebuild infrastructure & manufacturing, work toward energy independence
~Eowyn
And then there is Pelosi, Waters and others with mental and speech issues. Maybe Russia is to blame for their woes.
Roger Stone said it MONTHS ago. He said he knows they are doping President Trump. He said they have done it in the past to other Presidents and during a recent conversation he had with the President he could tell somebody was messing with him. DO NOT put anything past these evil people.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/09/12/alex-jones-president-trump-is-being-drugged/
This is very alarming to see and hear. POTUS’ difficulty was not entirely due to a dry mouth. I will pray it’s not cerebral damage. I had avoided listening to this speech, because I have acquaintances who are orthodox jews. They are devastated by the news, which defies Biblical teaching.
I do not believe the President has the authority to make this unilateral decision, which is contrary to U.N. resolutions: UN Security Council resolution 478 barring Israel’s claim over Jerusalem, reaffirming it as an international city, as well as UN Security Council resolution 2334 finding Israel’s land grabs in Jerusalem a violation of the Geneva convention.
This is a youtube of orthodox jewish sentiment: https://youtu.be/J8ABpGBhRE4
brackenkaren – I heard the same thing! Surely, Melania will notice this incident.
Hypocrisy, thy name is “Democrat”.
