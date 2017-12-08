Man risks life to save wild rabbit from Southern California fire

The 2017 California wildfire season is the most destructive one on record, fueled by the copious vegetation from the very rainy previous winter. As many as 8,764 wildfires have burned more than 1,215,006 acres across the state. The most devastating fires are the ones in Northern California in October, and the ongoing fires in Southern California.

The Southern California fires began in early December, fanned by unusually powerful and long lasting Santa Ana winds from inland — burning across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura, San Diego, and Riverside Counties. The largest fire is the Thomas Fire along Highway 1 in Ventura County, which has engulfed more than 115,000 acres.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee from their homes, including so-called “celebrities” like Chelsea Handler, Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardarshian/Kanye West.

Evacuating from her swanky Bel-Air mansion, Chelsea “golden shower” Handler managed to poop out a tweet, blaming President Trump of course.

In the midst of Southern California’s raging inferno, there is a moment of kindness and grace.

While fleeing from the Thomas Fire, a young man stops to rescue a wild rabbit caught between the flames and highway traffic.

ABC7 reports, Dec. 6, 2017:

A man risked his life to save a wild rabbit as it got dangerously close to flames from the Thomas Fire along Highway 1 in La Conchita. The daring rescue was captured by a news photographer who happened upon the scene Wednesday night. The man, who did not want to be interviewed, pulled over and was panicking as the rabbit he chased hopped right near large flames. As the man searched for the woodland creature, he began jumping up and down with anxiety until the rabbit reappeared and ran from the flames. The man quickly knelt down, stopped the rabbit in its tracks, gently picked it up and held it in his arms in an effort to calm it down.

God bless this kind young man. ♥

~Eowyn

