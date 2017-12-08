Kate Winslet praising Woody Allen to promote their dismal movie, Wonder Wheel

Kate Winslet is out promoting her latest movie, Wonder Wheel. She apparently needs to say stupid things to garner sympathy for the director, Woody Allen, because the movie is not receiving good reviews. Nor is it bound to be a box office smash.

The plot of the movie from Wikipedia:

“The plot follows the wife of a carousel operator, and her husband’s estranged daughter as they pursue the same man. The film revolves around Ginny, the wife of a carousel operator, who perks up when she falls for a handsome lifeguard. But when her husband’s estranged daughter resurfaces and also sets her sights on Mickey, it begins ‘the great unraveling of Ginny. The film is set in a 1950s amusement park on Coney Island.”

The reviews from Rotten Tomatoes:

“Wonder Wheel gathers a charming cast in an inviting period setting, but they aren’t enough to consistently breathe life into a Woody Allen project that never quite comes together .”

.” “Line to line, “Wonder Wheel” clunks and groans .”

.” “Solid performances can’t overcome an anemic plot that’s void of any sympathetic characters .”

.” “ It’s just a bad movie; a flat melodrama in which some lovely camerawork and a ferocious central performance from Winslet can’t conceal the rote tiredness of it all.”

With all the prominent cases of sexual assault throughout Hollyweird and Woody Allen’s unscrupulous past, Winslet is spewing garbage to garner support for Allen and his movie.

From NY Post: It appears that Kate Winslet isn’t trying to rock the boat in her ongoing Oscar campaign for her role in Woody Allen‘s “Wonder Wheel.”

In a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Winslet lauded the famed director for his writing of female characters, despite sexual abuse allegations that have been a cloud over his career.

“I think on some level Woody is a woman,” Winslet joked of Allen’s continuous creation of memorable female roles. “I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself. He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well.”

She continued, “His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.”

The Los Angeles Times previously asked the 42-year-old actress about her thoughts on abuse allegations against Allen, but she played it coy.

“At the end of the day, you look at the facts. He’s an 81-year-old man who went through a two-year court case,” she said. “As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything. I’m an actor; he’s a director. I don’t know his family. I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say.”

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

DCG

