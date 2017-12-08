Jennifer Lawrence wants to throw a drink in Trump’s face

Take a chill pill, girl. Better yet, go get on that farm. It’s not like Hollyweird box office will miss you since your latest movies have not been all that stellar.

From HuffPo: Jennifer Lawrence has never met President Donald Trump, but she knows exactly what she’s going to say ― and order to drink ― if she ever runs into him.

“I’ve got a pretty good speech,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with Oprah for The Hollywood Reporter. “And it ends with a martini to the face. I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘You just wait.’”

Considering Lawrence is a self-proclaimed fan of all things “Real Housewives,” we’re sure her drink-throwing technique would be on point.

“I would [be prepared], definitely,” she told Oprah. “Oh, my God, I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ll give you a hint — it’s not nice. You wouldn’t want me to say it to you.

We can try to imagine what she might say, since Lawrence came up with a short speech last year when she heard she and Trump would be at the same event.

“I was at a concert where I heard he was attending, so I had my full security team, like I was like, ‘Find Donald Trump,’” she said on the “Graham Norton Show.”

“I was adamant on finding him and making a video of me going, ‘Hey, Trump, f*ck you!’”

