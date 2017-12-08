Jennifer Lawrence wants to throw a drink in Trump’s face

Libtards are still whining…

Take a chill pill, girl. Better yet, go get on that farm. It’s not like Hollyweird box office will miss you since your latest movies have not been all that stellar.

From HuffPo: Jennifer Lawrence has never met President Donald Trump, but she knows exactly what she’s going to say ― and order to drink ― if she ever runs into him.

“I’ve got a pretty good speech,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with Oprah for The Hollywood Reporter. “And it ends with a martini to the face. I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I’m like, ‘You just wait.’

Considering Lawrence is a self-proclaimed fan of all things “Real Housewives,” we’re sure her drink-throwing technique would be on point.

“I would [be prepared], definitely,” she told Oprah. “Oh, my God, I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ll give you a hint — it’s not nice. You wouldn’t want me to say it to you.

We can try to imagine what she might say, since Lawrence came up with a short speech last year when she heard she and Trump would be at the same event.

“I was at a concert where I heard he was attending, so I had my full security team, like I was like, ‘Find Donald Trump,’” she said on the “Graham Norton Show.”

“I was adamant on finding him and making a video of me going, ‘Hey, Trump, f*ck you!’” 

9 responses to “Jennifer Lawrence wants to throw a drink in Trump’s face

  1. EdK | December 8, 2017 at 4:39 am | Reply

    I wish she would, so the secret service can throw her to the ground and cuff her oh so brave ass. Idiot.

  2. Kevin J Lankford | December 8, 2017 at 4:57 am | Reply

    And yet, still, none of these ‘low information’ elites had a problem with a proven fraud, foreign infiltrator, who was not natural born of any where, there for should have been disbarred from even candidacy for the office, illegally occupying our white house for eight years.

    Only the ignorant, traitorous liars, or cowards,…..referred to obama as president.

  3. Glenn47 | December 8, 2017 at 5:10 am | Reply

    Says the self important twit that has no respect for anyone, including herself. While working in Hawaii, she sat her rear down on precious rock memorials and tried to scratch her skanky butt. She needs to get over herself.

  4. Ray | December 8, 2017 at 5:17 am | Reply

    As that would be a federal felony, carrying a MANDITORY 25-life without…. I say let her and watch the fun!

  6. True George | December 8, 2017 at 6:49 am | Reply

    Please the only thing that will happen when she meets Trump is her wanting to have a drink with him and he cums on her face after she deep throat him…..

  7. Lana | December 8, 2017 at 9:05 am | Reply

    “I was adamant on finding him and making a video of me going, ‘Hey, Trump, f*ck you!’”

    Wow Jennifer Lawrence, what an erudite, brilliant, and original mind you have there! If we only had more highly intellectual, deep, and profound thinkers such as yourself in the world!

