Florida man sentenced to 15 years in prison for leaving bacon in mosque

In San Francisco, five-times deported illegal alien Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is found not guilty of killing Kate Steinle and convicted only for illegal possession of a firearm, for which he will be sentenced to prison for 16 months to three years maximum.
But in Florida, a man gets 15 years in prison for breaking into and leaving a slab of bacon in a mosque.
Tess Sheet and J.D. Gallop report for Florida Today, Dec. 5, 2017, that Michael Wolfe, 37, faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into the Islamic Society of Central Florida Masjid Al-Munin Mosque in Titusville and leaving a slab of raw bacon in January 2016.
Police said Wolfe broke into the mosque, ripping down lights, smashing windows and leaving behind the bacon. The bacon “enhanced” Wolfe’s criminal mischief into a hate crime because pork — including bacon and ham — is prohibited in Islam.
State Attorney’s Office spokesman Officer Todd Brown said that Wolfe “entered a plea deal and plead guilty to vandalizing the mosque itself with hate crime enhancement, making it a felony. He waived his right to a pre-sentencing investigation.” Details of Wolfe’s motive were not released.
Prosecutors said Wolfe’s sentencing was reached after discussions with the Islamic Society of Central Florida and Titusville police.
Imam Muhammad Musri, who oversees a network of mosques in Central Florida, lauded the state attorney’s office’s effort to send a message to those who would target Muslims or houses of worship: “The intent is to really deter similar kinds of hate crime. After what we’ve seen in Texas at the church, this is needed. Our schools, our churches, our theaters, it’s a red line. It’s heartbreaking. The hate must stop.”
Wolfe is a habitual offender with multiple run-ins with the law dating back to 1998, including
- Burglary and grand theft in 2001 when he was 20 years old, for which he was fined and sentenced to probation.
- Grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in 2004, for which he was sentenced to two years, seven months and two days in prison.
- Burglary of a conveyance in 2011, for which he was sentenced to 64 days in the county jail.
- In addition, Wolfe was found guilty in three DUI offenses, possession of hydrocodone and cannabis, and an array of traffic violations.
Wolfe is prohibited from returning to the mosque — a condition of his probation. Other details of the probation were not immediately available. He has the option of filing an appeal within 30 days of his conviction.
See also:
- Vermont restaurant removes bacon sign because a Muslim finds it offensive
- Eating bacon in front of Muslims is a crime in Sweden
~Eowyn
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike
Say what you want, but I think he might have been doing a community service. He was trying to rid his community of vermin. What is the saying, something about good people doing nothing…… even with his minor record, at least he was trying. When Muslims rape our women, a whole lot less is done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Years ago a 40-something handyman/delivery boy from Guatemala who worked for my wife and nearby businesses (who it turned out had a family here and another he abandoned in Guatemala) was identified breaking into the businesses by smashing windows with a crowbar and then going for valuables he’d identified.
Convicted on eyewitness testimony and off to jail? Not quite. Instead this functionally illiterate 40-something criminal was offered and accepted a full scholarship at some bleeding heart college in Vermont where he no doubt flourished in something like identity politics. Today he’s probably getting paid to legally rob his neighbors by working for a government agency showing Hispanics how to milk the system and possibly eligible for a pension and benefits that working Americans can only dream about. All according to plan.
I’m now thinking the Trump economic miracle is just more smoke and mirrors of the same sort we got with Obama. Take good-paying and satisfying construction jobs, as in the residential building boom in Florida. Non-Hispanics need not apply, while it is demonstrably false that mostly illiterate Hispanics are more productive than the displaced Americans whose jobs they’ve been handed with the blessing of both political parties.
LikeLike
So,sad he has to serve, I don’t believe so much about the bacon but the vandalism that got him in trouble, he could have walked in with a pig as his pet, after all pigs can be very clean and loyal, or he can say he is a troubled man, who knew?
LikeLike