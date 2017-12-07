Florida man sentenced to 15 years in prison for leaving bacon in mosque

In San Francisco, five-times deported illegal alien Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is found not guilty of killing Kate Steinle and convicted only for illegal possession of a firearm, for which he will be sentenced to prison for 16 months to three years maximum.

But in Florida, a man gets 15 years in prison for breaking into and leaving a slab of bacon in a mosque.

Tess Sheet and J.D. Gallop report for Florida Today, Dec. 5, 2017, that Michael Wolfe, 37, faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into the Islamic Society of Central Florida Masjid Al-Munin Mosque in Titusville and leaving a slab of raw bacon in January 2016.

Police said Wolfe broke into the mosque, ripping down lights, smashing windows and leaving behind the bacon. The bacon “enhanced” Wolfe’s criminal mischief into a hate crime because pork — including bacon and ham — is prohibited in Islam.

State Attorney’s Office spokesman Officer Todd Brown said that Wolfe “entered a plea deal and plead guilty to vandalizing the mosque itself with hate crime enhancement, making it a felony. He waived his right to a pre-sentencing investigation.” Details of Wolfe’s motive were not released.

Prosecutors said Wolfe’s sentencing was reached after discussions with the Islamic Society of Central Florida and Titusville police.

Imam Muhammad Musri, who oversees a network of mosques in Central Florida, lauded the state attorney’s office’s effort to send a message to those who would target Muslims or houses of worship: “The intent is to really deter similar kinds of hate crime. After what we’ve seen in Texas at the church, this is needed. Our schools, our churches, our theaters, it’s a red line. It’s heartbreaking. The hate must stop.”

Wolfe is a habitual offender with multiple run-ins with the law dating back to 1998, including

Burglary and grand theft in 2001 when he was 20 years old, for which he was fined and sentenced to probation.

Grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in 2004, for which he was sentenced to two years, seven months and two days in prison.

Burglary of a conveyance in 2011, for which he was sentenced to 64 days in the county jail.

In addition, Wolfe was found guilty in three DUI offenses, possession of hydrocodone and cannabis, and an array of traffic violations.

Wolfe is prohibited from returning to the mosque — a condition of his probation. Other details of the probation were not immediately available. He has the option of filing an appeal within 30 days of his conviction.

