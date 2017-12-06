Trump: ‘I’ll protect Christianity’

Note: Ignore the video’s title. Trump did not mention or “expose the end times”.
Transcript:
0:38: “We’re going to protect Christianity.”
0:57: “2 Corinthians 3:17: ‘Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.'”
1:12: “We are going to protect Christianity, and if you look at what’s going on throughout the world — you look at Syria, where if you’re Christian, they’re chopping off heads. You look at different places, Christianity is under siege. I’m a Protestant, I’m very proud of it, Presbyterian to be exact . . . and we’ve got to protect because bad things are happening, very bad things are happening, but I don’t know what it is, we don’t band together.”
1:46: “Christianity is under siege.”
3:55: “The power of our group of people together . . . Christians together in this country is larger than men or women . . . 240, 250 million . . . and yet we don’t exert the power that we should have . . . the Christians don’t use their power . . . I never hear about a Christian lobby . . . we have to strengthen . . . it’s death by a million cuts, we are getting less and less and less powerful in terms of a religion and in terms of a force.”
5:29: “They don’t want to say ‘Merry Christmas’ in department stores any more . . . . I’ll tell you one thing: We’re gonna be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again. Just remember.”
6:07: “If I’m there . . . you’re gonna have somebody representing you very, very well. Remember that.”
7:34: “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”
9:15: “My administration will always support and defend your religious liberty. We don’t want to see God forced out of the public square, driven out of our schools, or pushed out of our civic life. We want to see prayers before football games if they want to give prayers. We want all children to have the opportunity to know the blessings of God. We will not allow the government to censor sermons, to restrict the free speech of our pastors and our preachers . . . . That is why, just as I’d promised . . . I just signed an executive order following . . . through on my campaign pledge to stop the Johnson Amendment from interfering with your First Amendment rights. As long as I am president, no one is going to stop you from practicing your faith or from preaching what is in your heart.”
No wonder the Left hate him.
God doesn’t need a multitude to make an army, He just needs a few good men who are Holy Spirit filled. I believe our President Trump is one of them!
I didn’t support President Trump strongly, but I DID vote for him. I find myself being happier and happier that I did every single day. Sure, he has flaws, and feet of clay. I have many, many flaws myself. Even if he doesn’t mean many of the things he says, which I doubt, I think he means them, he is still better than the man who held the office before him for 8 years. That man would not even SAY the words Merry Christmas, or say that we needed as a body of Christ to come together and become a movement, etc. Has Trump made mistakes? Of course he has, but remember, he has only been in office less than a year, and is still filling parts of his administration out, some of the positions are still waiting for the congressional approval that the Democrats slowed down from the beginning.
And I could go on with many more of his actions that he has done that have had positive effects on our country. I have a link for you to follow if you want to see some of them. But I warn you that there are so many of them, that the link is itself only a link that gives a list of more links broken down by topic, such as Abortion, Education, Trade, Foreign Policy, etc.
I guess it would help if I put the link in when I say I will. http://www.conservapedia.com/Donald_Trump_achievements
“In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”
Toxic words for proggies.
Very importantly, Does Trump mean white Christians, Too???
I suspected by Trump’s family heritage that, if he was a Protestant, that he was raised Presbyterian. Our Constitution is strongly grounded in the by-laws of the Presbyterian Church….for instance, a “presbyter” is a “VOTER” and stands for “one man, one vote,” similar to our Constitution. I have suspected that, tho’ Trump has never served in government, and had not formally studied law (bet he’s dealt a LOT with business law!), that his lifelong exposure at any/many levels to the Presbyterian by-laws and structure, has a place in the way he puts his world in order….to our benefit Constitutionally.
I did not grow up in the Presbyterian Church, but when we lived in the high, primitive Uinta Range in Utah, working on the Indian Reservation for US Public Health Service, Indian Health Service, our church had no base there. We found a “shared ministry church” out in a nearly abandoned old “boom town.” It was a “shared ministry” b/c it had no minister of it’s own, as did not so many OTHER main-line Protestant churches in Mormon Utah…so the solution was, to band together and share ministers of Protestant sects that believed similarly, and “share” volunteer ministers who would come to us. The lay members had to guide it with a worship committee in the 3-4 “off” weeks of the months. It was like the old Colonial Curcuit -Rider days, when a minister would ride by horseback to reach every small congregatioin on the “curcuit” once a month…to do all the baptisings, marriages, burial memorials, communions all on one day……only our shared ministers (Methodist, Presbyterian, Congregational) came by bus from Salt Lake City, nearly on the opposite side of the state from us. And yes, we heated our church with a cookstove—in a place that registers 400 inches of snow and sub-zero temps from Nov. 1 to May 1. It’s all you can imagine from what I’ve written so far.
The bottom line is…we were raising 2 young children at the time in this place without the church of our own upbringing. We needed a grounded, spiritual base, close to our colonial roots…like where we grew up…PA/MD/VA…. to help us raise our children into being moral and loving adults, with an understanding of our history, especially in a geographic area where we were such a religious minority. We found this there in our little old Presbyterian Church, run by elders in their worship committee all but one Sunday of the month, when either a Presbyterian, Methodist, or Congregationalist minister would come by Greyhound through the snow-filled passes, to minister to us.
Presidents Trump and Putin agree. We get to say Merry Christmas and Middle Eastern Christians get to worship with their heads on. The massacre of Christians, both physically and spiritually will STOP.
This man breaks our stereotypes, and yet continues we had heard previously we expected from previous presidents.Thank you LORD for hear our prayers!
