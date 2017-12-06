Trump: ‘I’ll protect Christianity’

Note: Ignore the video’s title. Trump did not mention or “expose the end times”.

Transcript:

0:38: “We’re going to protect Christianity.”

0:57: “2 Corinthians 3:17: ‘Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.'”

1:12: “We are going to protect Christianity, and if you look at what’s going on throughout the world — you look at Syria, where if you’re Christian, they’re chopping off heads. You look at different places, Christianity is under siege. I’m a Protestant, I’m very proud of it, Presbyterian to be exact . . . and we’ve got to protect because bad things are happening, very bad things are happening, but I don’t know what it is, we don’t band together.”

1:46: “Christianity is under siege.”

3:55: “The power of our group of people together . . . Christians together in this country is larger than men or women . . . 240, 250 million . . . and yet we don’t exert the power that we should have . . . the Christians don’t use their power . . . I never hear about a Christian lobby . . . we have to strengthen . . . it’s death by a million cuts, we are getting less and less and less powerful in terms of a religion and in terms of a force.”

5:29: “They don’t want to say ‘Merry Christmas’ in department stores any more . . . . I’ll tell you one thing: We’re gonna be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again. Just remember.”

6:07: “If I’m there . . . you’re gonna have somebody representing you very, very well. Remember that.”

7:34: “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

9:15: “My administration will always support and defend your religious liberty. We don’t want to see God forced out of the public square, driven out of our schools, or pushed out of our civic life. We want to see prayers before football games if they want to give prayers. We want all children to have the opportunity to know the blessings of God. We will not allow the government to censor sermons, to restrict the free speech of our pastors and our preachers . . . . That is why, just as I’d promised . . . I just signed an executive order following . . . through on my campaign pledge to stop the Johnson Amendment from interfering with your First Amendment rights. As long as I am president, no one is going to stop you from practicing your faith or from preaching what is in your heart.”

No wonder the Left hate him.

H/t GiGi

~Eowyn

