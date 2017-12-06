Is the Storm here? Court-ordered multi-agency activity in DC area

For some time now, a Trump administration insider who calls himself Q Anonymous, has been posting on Internet message boards (4chan, then moved to 8chan when 4chan became corrupted by shills and trolls) about an impending massive draining of the swamp — “the Storm”.

See Book of Q, vol. 1, a compilation of Q Anon’s posts.

Q Anon would leave cryptic “bread crumbs” — hints and clues in the form of questions. He says the first signs of the coming Storm are sealed indictments, to be followed by actual arrests. Indeed, there has been an inordinate number of sealed indictments in the last month, numbering more than 4,000, when, it is said, the number in “normal” times is about a thousand for the entire year.

Note: An indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. A sealed indictment is an indictment that stays non-public until it is unsealed once the named person is arrested or has been notified by police or is released, pending trial. Until then, the indictment remains sealed: no person may disclose the indictment’s existence or the name of the indicted except as necessary to issue or execute a warrant or summons. (Sources: USLegal; Wikipedia)

According to Liz Crokin, an award-winning author and a free-lance investigative journalist who was a reporter for the Chicago Tribune, U.S. Weekly, and other publications, Tony Podesta is one of the defendants in the sealed indictments. See “Rumor that Tony Podesta was indicted” and “Podesta Group CEO unexpectedly quits just days after Tony’s departure“.

Q Anon maintains President Trump knows about and may even be coordinating the impending Storm, and that he will give a signal when the Storm is upon us — when the sealed indictments are unsealed and mass arrests are made.

At 6:53AM this morning, WUSA9 sent out this tweet:

Seven minutes later, at 7:00 AM, President Trump posted this cryptic 4-word tweet:

2½ hours later, at 9:37AM, EST, Fox5 DC reports that:

“multi-agency law enforcement activity is taking place in the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working with other federal law enforcement agencies, along with state and local authorities, in the Washington D.C. area. We have learned that some of the police presence is in Prince William County, Virginia. At this time, exact locations of activity have not been released nor have the nature of the operations.”

ABC7 WJLA reports:

The FBI has confirmed to ABC7 News that they are executing “court authorized law enforcement activities” in the DC area Wednesday morning. Sources tell ABC7 News that the actions are connected to gang activity. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also announced they are engaging in “ongoing law enforcement activity” from Woodbridge to Alexandria. The FBI’s Washington Field office says the activities are taking place in the greater DC area and that federal, state and local agencies are involved.

