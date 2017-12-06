Hanoi Jane praises Colin Kaepernick: “Keep kneeling until you can’t stand up!”

One would expect this praise from the anti-American womyn.

From Hollywood Reporter: The ACLU of Southern California’s annual Bill of Rights awards gala Sunday evening was a star-studded affair with honorees such as Viola Davis, Gina Rodriguez, Jane Fonda and Judd Apatow, but it was Colin Kaepernick who received the loudest applause.

The NFL star took home the Eason Monroe Courageous Courage Award.

“He’s been viciously and unfairly criticized,” said ACLU Southern California’s executive director Hector Villagra. “He’s been called a traitor because too many people in this country confuse dissent for disloyalty. He took a stand knowing some would threaten him and he has had his life threatened which is why that we are profoundly honored to have him here [and] we didn’t publicize his presence tonight.”

When Kaepernick hit the stage, the audience jumped to its feet. “We must confront systematic oppression as a doctor would a disease. You identify it, you call it out, you treat and you defeat it. We all have an obligation no matter the risk and regardless of reward to stand up for fell men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised. In the words of Frederick Douglas, ‘If there is a no struggle, there is no progress.'”

Kaepernick received a second standing ovation before Billy Eichner came on stage to present a Bill of Rights Award to Judd Apatow. “I have to follow Colin Kaerpernick?!” Eichner joked. “I didn’t even wear the ACLU ribbon at the Emmys because it didn’t match my tuxedo, which I feel terrible about now, by the way.”

Judd delivered more of a politically charged standup act than an acceptance speech, which included his hope that the alleged “pee tape” of President Donald Trump would be released.

“But if there is a pee tape then who becomes president? Mike Pence,” Apatow said. “Then we need another pee tape, maybe of Trump sitting next to Mike Pence. So, we need another pee tape because then who becomes the president? Paul Ryan… We basically need a tape of a Russian hooker urinating like a firehose on like 40 Republicans until we finally get Bernie Sanders.”

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

