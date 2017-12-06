DC pharmacy delivers Alzheimer’s drugs to Congress

Citing an article in STAT (which requires a submission to read), Christina Prignano reports for the Boston Globe, Oct. 11, 2017, that Grubb’s Pharmacy in Washington, DC, said it has a cozy arrangement with members of Congress whereby it delivers drugs to their attending physicians so that the legislators can avoid making the trip themselves.
The drugs include prescriptions to treat the incurable Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of senile dementia.
Grubb’s Pharmacy is located at 326 E Capitol St. NE, Washington, DC 20003, just a couple of blocks from Congress and the Supreme Court.
In an interview with STAT, Mike Kim, the owner of Grubb’s Pharmacy, said:
“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country. It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’”
Under Congress’ health care plan, lawmakers pay just $600 a year for access to their attending physician, and by extension, the deliveries made by Kim’s pharmacy.
There are three main phases of Alzheimer’s — mild, moderate, and severe. Each stage has its own set of symptoms (WebMD):
(1) Mild Alzheimer’s: This first stage usually lasts from 2 to 4 years. The symptoms include:
- Having less energy and drive to do things
- Less interest in work and social activities and spending more time just sitting, watching TV, or sleeping
- Loss of recent memories, like forgetting conversations and events that just happened.
- Language problems, like trouble putting their thoughts into words or understanding others.
- Mild coordination problems, such as trouble writing or using familiar objects.
- A hard time with everyday tasks, such as following a recipe or balancing a checkbook.
- Mood swings that involve depression or a lack of interest.
- Trouble with driving, like getting lost on familiar routes.
(2) Moderate Alzheimer’s: This stage can last from 2 to 10 years. The symptoms include:
- Memory loss gets worse and starts to cause problems in daily life:
- Forget details about their life, like when they got married or where they went to high school.
- May not recognize or remember family members and friends.
- May forget where they leave things and can’t retrace the steps to find them.
- Worsening language problems, including:
- Rambling speech.
- Trouble coming up with the right words and using the wrong ones.
- A hard time planning or solving problems.
- Confusion about time or place: may get lost in places they’ve been before; once there, may not know how or why they got to that place.
- Not dressing appropriately for the weather. (See “Former John Conyers’ aide says most of them have seen him in his underwear and it’s ‘no big deal’“)
- Getting angry or upset easily, sometimes lashing out at family or caregivers. (See “John McCain goes postal on Syrian Christians“)
- Trouble sleeping.
- Wandering.
- Delusions, such as thinking a caregiver is trying to hurt them.
(3) Severe Alzheimer’s: This last stage typically lasts 1 to 3 years. People in this phase may have some or all of these symptoms:
- Major confusion about what’s in the past and what’s happening now.
- Can’t express themselves, remember, or process information.
- Problems with swallowing and control of their bladder and bowels.
- Weight loss, seizures, skin infections, and other illnesses.
- Extreme mood swings.
- Seeing, hearing, or feeling things that aren’t really there, called hallucinations.
- Can’t move easily on their own.
Below is a video of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on June 25, 2017, which shows her looking gaunt and sunken-cheeked, struggling to communicate, gesticulating wildly and futilely with her hands, repeatedly stopping in mid-sentence and staring at the audience in brain freezes. (See “Does Nancy Pelosi have senile dementia?“)
I think as one ages there should be tests given to see the clarity of the persons mind. Not for everything but for things like holding a senate position, house position, drivers license or concealed carry permit. You know, things that would require a stable and clear state of mind.
How is it of no concern that we have people in office with potential serious brain diseases like dementia or Alzheimer’s. This should be mainstream news and anyone with a diagnosis of a brain debilitating disease should step down immediately.
While I don’t doubt that these types of meds are needed by the likes of Pelosi, I’m surprised the pharmacy owner would admit it. Sounds like that could be a violation of HIPPA, even though he didn’t give specific names. Not 100% sure…
“The HIPAA Privacy Rule regulates the use and disclosure of protected health information (PHI) held by ‘covered entities’ (generally, health care clearinghouses, employer sponsored health plans, health insurers, and medical service providers that engage in certain transactions)…. PHI is any information held by a covered entity that concerns health status, provision of health care, or payment for health care that can be linked to an individual.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Insurance_Portability_and_Accountability_Act#Privacy_Rule
Wow. Now we have proof that Congress is senile.
Heavens to Betsy – We require people in the military to be fit and pass a test to conduct our business – why doesn’t this same test apply to our officials in the government to pass a fitness test. If this pharmacy is supplying prescriptions to the Congress and Senate – I think an investigation is in order. No wonder our country is in a “mell of a hess.”
kommonsentsjane
Wow, the asylum really needs a cleanup. The swamp is stagnant, slowly but sure it is going through mass cleanup, old goat suddenly retiring, woohoo, mcbrain getting ready to kick the bucket, fickle Nancy, latrine Waters, Ditch Mitch and Mexifornia Dianne are ready to vacate, they need to unglue from their seats and take care before the (german) Alzheimer gets a hold on them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Next stop, the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs to vacate!
Wow! This needs to go virile but of course it won’t.
Any 30 minute garbage show on TV has at least 6 drug commercials and the side effects alone are as bad as the condition itself. It kinds makes me smile that half of congress might be “suffering” from these side effects. Of course they should just RETIRE already and let someone who can actually function do the job! But that is a dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, some bad grammar, sorry. Maybe I need some pills??
