#WarOnWomen: Chelsea Handler calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a “harlet” with “summer-whore lipstick”

Posted on December 5, 2017 by | 9 Comments

Why is this womyn still living in the USA?

DCG

9 responses to “#WarOnWomen: Chelsea Handler calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a “harlet” with “summer-whore lipstick”

  1. dkolb2010 | December 5, 2017 at 11:01 am | Reply

    “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.”
    ― W.C. Fields

    • Auntie Lulu | December 5, 2017 at 11:39 am | Reply

      dkolb2010 . . . . Under these circumstances, the above quote really “tells it like it is.” Who is this dimwit to blather on and on about Sarah Huckabee Sanders? I’ve never even heard of her before! Go back under the rock you crawled out of. As far as the “interviewer,” he’s appears to be a real goon! I have never seen where the current administration has lied to us . . . . but under the previous administration, if their lips were a movin’ . . . they were lyin’.

  2. Goldbug | December 5, 2017 at 11:08 am | Reply

    These people simply cannot proffer an idea. They make personal attacks. When one reads the comments on most conservative websites, the conversation quickly becomes a battle of insults. How boring can they be? The leftist agenda prevents meaningful dialogue.

  3. CP | December 5, 2017 at 11:47 am | Reply

    Harlot and or trollop would be a perfect description of Handler (not Sarah Huckabee)…

    Chelsea Handler Reveals She Had 2 Abortions at Age 16 in Playboy Essay

    http://people.com/tv/chelsea-handler-opens-up-in-playboy-about-having-2-abortions-at-age-16/

  4. kommonsentsjane | December 5, 2017 at 11:54 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    We ended last week with a scorned CHELSEA HANDLER after her remarks to Lanny Davis about Sarah Huckabee; but, we won’t tell Sarah that Chelsea doesn’t even know how to clean a spoon.

    Honestly, if I have to hear that Chelsea has no “emotional intelligence” one more time I bet she is going to fling her body deep into the woods and never return.

    Surely Lanny Davis knew her background and realized he would have to treat her “gingerly” which didn’t happen and she went off the rails. and called Sarah Huckabee Sanders awful names.

    Did you say she ran off into the woods?

    kommonsentsjane

  5. truckjunkie | December 5, 2017 at 12:11 pm | Reply

    Have you noticed that the Hollyweirdohs who keep trowing this divisive dialog are ALL “no-talent talking heads”,while the talented,truly gifted actors generally keep their beliefs to themselves?

  6. Alma | December 5, 2017 at 1:54 pm | Reply

    Women’s worse enemy is another evil, vicious, envious, and jealous woman. I like Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she is cool and collected, well versed and firm in her responses as she faces the unpopular press, she does not evade her adversaries -she knows who they are, and looks at them straight without a twitching of an eye brow and very politely cuts them off and moves on the the next awaiting reporter. Sarah is an wholesome American girl, pretty, attractive, and when a woman has all those qualities, make up is not necessary, with it or without all you need are the looks and the smarts. Eat your heart out Chelsea Handler, the circus master has a job for you, CLOWN.

  7. Glenn47 | December 5, 2017 at 2:05 pm | Reply

    Way to go Chelsea, supporting and standing up for other women, sarc. Your constant attacks just proves how small you are.

