Tuesday Funny! Sale on NFL cover-up tattoos

Capitalist ingenuity making America great again:

Meanwhile, NFL TV ratings continue to fall.

Richard Morgan reports for the New York Post, November 28, 2017, that “NFL fans flipped the league the bird over Thanksgiving” with ratings for each of the three games played on Thanksgiving falling double-digits from last year:

The Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions early game on Thursday produced a ratings decline of 10% compared with the early game a year earlier.

The second game, between the Dallas Cowboys and LA Chargers, saw ratings tumble 25%.

The late game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins produced a rating down 19% from 2016.

Continue #BoycottNFL!

~Eowyn

