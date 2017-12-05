Tuesday Funny! Sale on NFL cover-up tattoos

Posted on December 5, 2017 by | 2 Comments

Capitalist ingenuity making America great again:

H/t Reddit

Meanwhile, NFL TV ratings continue to fall.

Richard Morgan reports for the New York Post, November 28, 2017, that “NFL fans flipped the league the bird over Thanksgiving” with ratings for each of the three games played on Thanksgiving falling double-digits from last year:

  • The Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions early game on Thursday produced a ratings decline of 10% compared with the early game a year earlier.
  • The second game, between the Dallas Cowboys and LA Chargers, saw ratings tumble 25%.
  • The late game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins produced a rating down 19% from 2016.

Continue #BoycottNFL!

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Liberals/Democrats/Left, NFL take a knee, social justice warriors/SJW, United States and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Tuesday Funny! Sale on NFL cover-up tattoos

  2. DCG | December 5, 2017 at 1:46 pm | Reply

    Hahahahahahaha!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s