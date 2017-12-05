Chelsea Handler, who calls WH press secretary a whore, is ‘happy’ to be urinated on her face

This morning, our DCG posted about unfunny comedienne and TV host Chelsea Handler, 42, calling White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, a “whore” because of her makeup.

On her Netflix show “Chelsea” on December 1, 2017, Handler, consumed with hatred for President Trump, said this about his press secretary, Sanders:

“That harlot that they are dressing up and trolloping out every day. I mean one day she has no makeup on at all. The next, she’s got six-foot-long eyelashes, cleavage and summer whore lipstick all over her face.”

I did a search on DuckDuckGo for images of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but I found no pic of her with “six-foot-long eyelashes”, “cleavage” and “summer whore lipstick” (whatever that means). See for yourself, here.

The lowest-cut top and brightest lipstick Sanders had worn is in this pic (below), for which no one in their right mind would call her a “whore”.

As usual, the Left are projecting.

The dictionary defines “whore” as “prostitute”; “a woman who has many casual sexual encounters or relationships”.

By that definition and by her own admission, Chelsea Handler is a whore. She even wrote about her many casual sexual encounters in a book titled, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands. Here’s the book’s description on Amazon:

The author shares a collection of true-life stories about her romps through the bedrooms of a variety of suitors, documenting her brief encounters with a Vegas stripper, a well-endowed little person, and a cruise ship performer.

Not only does Chelsea Handler have many casual sexual encounters, she is “happy” to be urinated on.

On October 15, 2014, 39-year-old Handler went on the Conan O’Brien talk show to inform America that “her buddy,” the actor Jason Biggs of American Pie, urinated on her face.

She said she and Biggs were on a boat — “I got off the boat, and there’s a little below deck. So I jumped off of it and the tide was very strong so I was holding onto it because we were getting in another boat to go to the beach.” She looked up and suddenly “Jason’s penis was there and he was urinating on my face.”

Handler continued:

“I thought it was so funny that somebody would pee on someone’s face, that I was laughing so hard I couldn’t swim away. I was trapped. I was in a urinary Bermuda Triangle. Listen, I can take one for the team. If somebody needs to get urinated on, I am happy to do that. I don’t care about urine. Who gives a s—? Sorry, who cares? I was in the ocean! Do you know how many things are living in the ocean? It’s like a human toilet. I can deal with it, I don’t have a problem with urine. There are things that are way more disgusting than that. To me it’s funny that somebody can be that rude to another person. That made me really happy.“

Here’s Chelsea “One night stands” Handler being peed on by Jason Biggs:

