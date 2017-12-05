Chelsea Handler, who calls WH press secretary a whore, is ‘happy’ to be urinated on her face

This morning, our DCG posted about unfunny comedienne and TV host Chelsea Handler, 42, calling White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, a “whore” because of her makeup.
On her Netflix show “Chelsea” on December 1, 2017, Handler, consumed with hatred for President Trump, said this about his press secretary, Sanders:
“That harlot that they are dressing up and trolloping out every day. I mean one day she has no makeup on at all. The next, she’s got six-foot-long eyelashes, cleavage and summer whore lipstick all over her face.”
I did a search on DuckDuckGo for images of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but I found no pic of her with “six-foot-long eyelashes”, “cleavage” and “summer whore lipstick” (whatever that means). See for yourself, here.
The lowest-cut top and brightest lipstick Sanders had worn is in this pic (below), for which no one in their right mind would call her a “whore”.
As usual, the Left are projecting.
The dictionary defines “whore” as “prostitute”; “a woman who has many casual sexual encounters or relationships”.
By that definition and by her own admission, Chelsea Handler is a whore. She even wrote about her many casual sexual encounters in a book titled, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands. Here’s the book’s description on Amazon:
The author shares a collection of true-life stories about her romps through the bedrooms of a variety of suitors, documenting her brief encounters with a Vegas stripper, a well-endowed little person, and a cruise ship performer.
Not only does Chelsea Handler have many casual sexual encounters, she is “happy” to be urinated on.
On October 15, 2014, 39-year-old Handler went on the Conan O’Brien talk show to inform America that “her buddy,” the actor Jason Biggs of American Pie, urinated on her face.
She said she and Biggs were on a boat — “I got off the boat, and there’s a little below deck. So I jumped off of it and the tide was very strong so I was holding onto it because we were getting in another boat to go to the beach.” She looked up and suddenly “Jason’s penis was there and he was urinating on my face.”
Handler continued:
“I thought it was so funny that somebody would pee on someone’s face, that I was laughing so hard I couldn’t swim away. I was trapped. I was in a urinary Bermuda Triangle. Listen, I can take one for the team. If somebody needs to get urinated on, I am happy to do that. I don’t care about urine. Who gives a s—? Sorry, who cares? I was in the ocean! Do you know how many things are living in the ocean? It’s like a human toilet. I can deal with it, I don’t have a problem with urine. There are things that are way more disgusting than that. To me it’s funny that somebody can be that rude to another person. That made me really happy.“
Here’s Chelsea “One night stands” Handler being peed on by Jason Biggs:
H/t GiGi
~Eowyn
Disgusting womyn.
Disgusting and evil person, this Chelsea Handler.
Sarah Sanders is a lovely woman, and her pecan pie looked pretty good, too. Who, in his/her right mind, would watch this Chelsea witch (with a capital B)? I just wish Fox News would quit replaying the ugly clips from CNN,MSNBC and the other lefty newsers. If I cared what they had to say, I’d tune them in. Ugh.
Sarah Sanders is intelligent, measured and exhibits immense self-control when dealing with the press corp. I actually look forward to her press briefings. It’s refreshing to finally have a true patriot in that job. She is a huge asset for the Trump administration. Handler is immoral, a potty mouth and her so called “comedy” isn’t funny. Her unjust attack against Sanders reveals the ugliness of her soul. She’s a lefty loser who is becoming more irrelevant as she ages.
Excuse me? Chelsea Handler is the HO! M.S. Sanders is quite quick and intelligent, her job is tough trying to tell the truth to those who will only write false stories on what she just told them. Chelsea gets her hat handed to her by Tomi Lahren. Watch her bleed.
These comments by Handler about Sarah Sanders were just plain bizarre. Bizarre in that, here Handler is in the middle of Hollyweird, interviewing and palling around with some of the most made up plastic looking people on the face of the planet, and she goes after Sanders make- up? WHAT??!! Sarah in my opinion fixes her face appropriately, enhancing her female beauty enough to look more feminine and showing that she cares about herself and her presentation in a tasteful way without going overboard. What’s wrong with that? Handler is a vicious low life creep who as someone pointed out, is so smug and arrogant, and so totally self- unaware that she projects all her darkness on to Sanders. I wish some of these people would just disappear.
I think Sarah is a beautiful Christian woman and loving mother. What is Handler? A bitter woman with a serious chip on her shoulder. She looks unkempt all the time, like some trailer trash. Her makeup is horrible. She builds herself up but attacking others that have something going on.
She is not worthy of our time.
I give her a year and no one will even know who she is. Her type of humor historically has a short shelf life.
