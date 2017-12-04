President Trump pulls U.S. out of UN global pact on migration

This surely will drive even more “Progressives” to scream at the sky.

AFP reports that in September 2016, the 193 members of the UN General Assembly — including the U.S. as determined by the Obama administration — unanimously adopted a non-binding political declaration called the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, which pledged to uphold the rights of refugees, help them resettle and ensure they have access to education and jobs.

On December 2, 2017, the Trump administration announced in a statement that the U.S. Mission to the United Nations had informed the UN Secretary-General that the United States is ending its participation in the Global Compact on Migration because the compact is “inconsistent” with U.S. policies:

“The New York Declaration contains numerous provisions that are inconsistent with US immigration and refugee policies and the Trump Administration’s immigration principles. As a result, President (Donald) Trump determined that the United States would end its participation in the Compact process that aims to reach international consensus at the UN in 2018.”

Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the United States would continue its “generosity” in supporting migrants and refugees around the world, but that “our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone.” Henceforth, the United States “will decide how best to control our borders and who will be allowed to enter our country. The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with US sovereignty.”

To no one’s surprise, the U.S. withdrawal from the migration compact elicited criticisms and condemnation:

Amnesty International slammed it as a “devastating abdication of responsibility in the world’s largest refugee crisis.”

UN General Assembly president Miroslav Lajcak of Slovakia said “migration is a global phenomenon that demands a global response and that multilateralism remains the best way to address global challenges.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman, Farhan Aziz Haq, said: “We regret the decision but there is still plenty of time for US re-engagement. This should not disrupt the clear, unanimous outcome of the New York Declaration for such a global compact.”

Under President Trump’s “America First” policies, the United States has already withdrawn from several global commitments made by the Obama administration, including the Paris climate deal and UNESCO.

Almost all of the readers’ comments about the AFP news report are enthusiastically supportive of President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the UN migrant compact. Here’s a sample:

“Keep up the good job Mr. Trump!” “SHIP THE INVADING ARMY HOME!!!” “Thank you president Trump” “Thank God President Trump didn’t get us involved in this mess.”

H/t Mike F.

~Eowyn

