Walmart Selling ANTIFA Shirts!

Posted on December 3, 2017

A couple of Google searches turned up the following results:

Hey Walmart! What are you going to sell next? Comet Ping Pong shirts?

5 responses to "Walmart Selling ANTIFA Shirts!

  1. filia.aurea | December 3, 2017 at 1:54 am | Reply

    This is ONE MORE reason to stay away from Walmart. More anti-American Chinese knock-offs. American made products cannot compete with cheap, often toxic Chinese imports. Walmart is right up there with Amazon – they are the modern day slave masters, the profiteers between producers and consumers. Their pricing demands on suppliers almost ensures inferior quality end products, only Walmart wins in the end.

  2. truckjunkie | December 3, 2017 at 2:25 am | Reply

    They have NO values,if they get in the way of PROFITS. What sucks is there’s a LOT of stuff people need that they just can’t FIND anywhere else.

  3. stevenbroiles | December 3, 2017 at 2:31 am | Reply

    This is a shame. I like Wal-Mart, too. But every now and then they make a mistake. This one’s a beaut. I have read Wal-Mart has pulled them.
    I think the Che Guevara T-shirts are more offensive, or at least just as offensive. Never had one, never will.

  4. Glenn47 | December 3, 2017 at 3:17 am | Reply

    So we can mark Walmart off the list as being America’s store?

  5. Dr. Eowyn | December 3, 2017 at 3:24 am | Reply

    And yet Walmart pulled Confederate flags from their shelves.
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/01/walmart-selling-antifa-fan-gear/

    To add injury to insult, Walmart’s Antifa shirts are made in Mexico.

