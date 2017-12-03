Walmart Selling ANTIFA Shirts!

♞
This is ONE MORE reason to stay away from Walmart. More anti-American Chinese knock-offs. American made products cannot compete with cheap, often toxic Chinese imports. Walmart is right up there with Amazon – they are the modern day slave masters, the profiteers between producers and consumers. Their pricing demands on suppliers almost ensures inferior quality end products, only Walmart wins in the end.
They have NO values,if they get in the way of PROFITS. What sucks is there’s a LOT of stuff people need that they just can’t FIND anywhere else.
This is a shame. I like Wal-Mart, too. But every now and then they make a mistake. This one’s a beaut. I have read Wal-Mart has pulled them.
I think the Che Guevara T-shirts are more offensive, or at least just as offensive. Never had one, never will.
So we can mark Walmart off the list as being America’s store?
And yet Walmart pulled Confederate flags from their shelves.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/01/walmart-selling-antifa-fan-gear/
To add injury to insult, Walmart’s Antifa shirts are made in Mexico.
