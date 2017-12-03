Sunday Devotional: You do not know when the time will come

Mark 13:33-37

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Be watchful! Be alert!

You do not know when the time will come.

It is like a man traveling abroad.

He leaves home and places his servants in charge,

each with his own work,

and orders the gatekeeper to be on the watch.

Watch, therefore;

you do not know when the Lord of the house is coming,

whether in the evening, or at midnight,

or at cockcrow, or in the morning.

May he not come suddenly and find you sleeping.

What I say to you, I say to all: ‘Watch!'”

Today’s reading is another warning and reminder from Jesus that the end may come at any time, “like a thief in the night”.

Recall that in Matthew 25, our Lord sounded the same warning in the Parable of the Ten Virgins — that we must be prepared for our end by “staying awake” for the arrival of the “bridegroom,” because “you know neither the day nor the hour”.

All that was brought home to me recently, when I found out that a good friend had suddenly died. Just like that, he’s gone . . . .

Christ spent only three years in public ministry, and time was precious. Why would He again and again instruct us to be prepared, warning us again and again that we simply won’t know when our end comes, unless He knows the consequences of being unprepared are dire and terrible?

Please take seriously the passages from Mark 13 and Matthew 25:

Our death may come swiftly and unexpectedly. Examine our conscience. Repent for our sins. Ask for forgiveness. Make amends. Purify our souls.

And at all times:

Love the Lord our God with our whole heart, our whole soul, our whole mind, and with all our strength.

May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn

