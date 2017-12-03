Pathetic: ABC News suspends Brian Ross for four weeks for spreading fake news

Wow, he gets to enjoy the holidays with his family. Such a serious punishment. Wretched hacks.
From MSN: ABC News has announced that Brian Ross would be suspended for four weeks without pay “effective immediately.”
“It is vital we get the story right and retain the trust we have built with our audience – these are our core principles. We fell far short of that yesterday,” the network said in a statement on Saturday. “Effective immediately, Brian Ross will be suspended for four weeks without pay.”
Ross came under considerable fire on Friday after he erroneously reported on live television that then-candidate Donald Trump had instructed Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians. In a correction seven hours later, the channel admitted that it was “President-elect” Trump who had made the request of Flynn — a pretty significant difference.
ABC issued a correction on Twitter and also updated their original article.
ABC has sustained withering criticism from all corners of the internet since the error first became known Friday.
“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday,” the network continued in its latest statement. “The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process. As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online,” it concluded.
It’s not the first time Ross has come under fire for playing fast and loose with the facts, either. In 2012, he falsely suggested that the Aurora shooter Jim Holmes had been a member of the Colorado Tea Party — he was not.
DCG
The problem is many that want to believe the fake report will discount the truth. He should have been fired.
Brian Ross’s lie got a lot of publicity, and was repeated and widely disseminated. But ABC’s retraction of Ross’s lie and “suspension” of Ross are less known. Shame on ABC!
I read that he was already scheduled to be off during this time, so the only punishment might be the “without pay” part. If they were serious, they would fire the jerk.
I wonder if he’s paying for the loss of pay by selling stock just before his statement and then buying it back again 30 minutes later.
Somehow I heard the original FAKENEWS probably on CBS network ALL LIES-TV; but the retraction not so much. It was muted and under reported.
You try to get traffic and weather and they slip in the propaganda.
By admitting they did not adequately verify the report before broadcasting it, didn’t ABC violate the law?
They ought to get heavily fined and publicly humiliated and Ross should be fired.
