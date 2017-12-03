Illegal alien deported 20 times gets 35 years in Portland for sex assaults

Happened in a sanctuary city and county.
From Fox News: An undocumented immigrant illegal alien, with a history of arrests and deportations, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday after his sexual assault conviction earlier this year.
KATU News reported that Mexican national Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, attacked two women in Portland, Ore., on the same day. The first was a 65-year-old whose car he stole, and a younger woman. He was arrested July 24, the report said.
Prior to the attacks, Martinez had been deported 20 times, had a series of probation violations for illegal crossings into the United States and had a felony burglary conviction, KGW.com reported, citing court documents filed in March.
Martinez faced charges of kidnapping, assault, robbery and sodomy, KATU News reported. He was released from Multnomah County Jail last December despite the objection of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.
ICE had asked local authorities to alert the federal agency prior to Martinez’s release, the paper reported. However, the agency told KATU News in July that “local authorities released Mr. Martinez back into the community the following day without providing any notification to ICE.”
Multnomah County (Ore.) Sheriff Mike Reese and county officials penned a letter addressing the issue, saying “the Sheriff’s Office does not hold people in county jails on ICE detainers or conduct any immigration enforcement actions,” KGW.com reported.
Martinez’s sentencing came a day after the acquittal of San Francisco murder defendant Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant, in the death of Kate Steinle.
DCG
What is it that these sanctuary BS places and advocates don’t get? If people are in the USA undocumented, they are illegals, and are breaking the law. If you are not a legal immigrant then you are not an immigrant at all, you are simply an alien with no business in this country and you are breaking the law. If you break the law, you get arrested and deported and if you keep coming back, well, maybe you should be shot and put out of your stupidity. It’s not rocket science, dang it!
Is there any way the victims can claim against the authorities (Multnomah County (Ore.) Sheriff Mike Reese and county officials) who released the illegal alien in the first place? If it wasn’t for them, he would not have been able to assault them. Their actions should have consequences
Folks, = This Criminal’s “sentence”is the Most $Lucky & Most $Lucrative $Event to ever happen in his Life.. Where else & in what Job could this criminal ever get for himself – the beneficial “Pay Off” than the “Confined Vacation Retreat” of a Federal Prison, – where they get the Very Best Benefits of Every Kind that the US Welfare System has to offer.. The Good tax-paying Citizen’s value of these Lucrative Prison Benefits would come to well over $150,000.oo or more..!! = Flesh-Eating JefferyDahmer cost Wisconsin Tax-Payers well over $15Million.. MurderousManson cost the American TaxPayer Many $Millions more.. It’s a Game folks, = to keep $highly $Paid $Prison $Professionals “in-the-$money..”
