Europe commits suicide: Explosive increase in rapes and HIV from Muslim migrants

Europe is committing demographic and cultural suicide by opening their doors to the flood of Muslim “refugees” and “migrants” from the Middle East and North Africa. See:

Now, new and startling statistics reinforce the suicide observation.

Sweden

10 News reports, July 8, 2017, that rapes in Sweden have soared since the country began taking in large numbers of Muslim migrants and refugees. New data from Sweden’s national bureau for statistics, BRÅ, shows that:

The number of rapes increased 14% in just one year : 3,430 rapes were reported during the first six months of 2017, an increase of 14% compared to the previous half-year.

: 3,430 rapes were reported during the first six months of 2017, an increase of 14% compared to the previous half-year. In all, 9,680 sexual crimes (which include rapes) were committed from January to June of 2017. The real number of sexual crimes is likely much higher because according to a 2013 BRÅ report, only 23% of sexual crimes in Sweden are reported, which means that the real number of sex crimes in the first half of 2017 more likely is 42,000.

Migrants and refugees commit 92% of all violent rapes and 100% of all stranger rapes (where victim and attacker had no previous contact).

(where victim and attacker had no previous contact). 9 of the top 10 countries-of-origin of rapists are Islamic : Iraq (which accounts for most rapists), Afghanistan, Somalia, Eritrea, Syria, Gambia, Iran, Palestine, Chile and Kosovo. Only one of the top ten is non-Islamic — Chile.

: Iraq (which accounts for most rapists), Afghanistan, Somalia, Eritrea, Syria, Gambia, Iran, Palestine, Chile and Kosovo. Only one of the top ten is non-Islamic — Chile. Migrants and refugees from Afghanistan are 79 times

Most alarmingly, victims of rape and other sexual crimes are not just women, but include children. According to BRÅ, 43% of rape victims are children.

Instead of curtailing Muslim immigration and deporting criminal Muslims, Sweden instead is curtailing the liberties of their women. A Swedish survey found that over the past year:

34% of Swedish women, out of fear of abuse, have chosen to take an alternative route or another means of transportation.

12% say they have stayed home from something they otherwise planned because they were afraid.

23% find that their quality of life is affected by increased insecurity, up from 13% the year before.

Music festivals are now planning gender separated events, just like in Islamic countries.

In a recent tweet, independent Swedish journalist “Peter Sweden” also alerts us to an explosive increase in the rate of HIV infection.

According to the Swedish state institute for public health, the number of HIV cases increased 270% in ten years — from 1,684 cases in 2006 to 6,273 in 2016. “Migrants” account for a whopping 85% of those infected with HIV.

270% increase of HIV in Sweden. There has been a catastrophic increase in the disease the last 10 years reports the Swedish state institute for public health. In 2006 there were 1 684 cases of HIV.

In 2016 there was 6 273. The Swedish state say 85% of the infected are migrants pic.twitter.com/e9MBYb3vhX — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) December 1, 2017

10 News observes that “The same pattern is seen all over Western Europe, and in many places, it has an impact on demographics in public spaces. Just like in Islamic countries, many countries with a high number of Muslim migrants have fewer women than men on the streets.”

Denmark

10 News reports, Nov. 27, 2017, that according to statistics from the Danish state bureau of statistics, Danmarks Statistik, in just two years since the summer of 2015, the number of reported rapes has increased 232%. That figure likely is much higher because, according to a government report, “many rapes are not reported”.

Germany

Fear of being sexually assaulted or raped also is curtailing German women’s liberties. According to surveys:

44% of German women believe their personal security is threatened by immigration from “Islamic countries”.

48% say that they are afraid of walking in certain areas in their own neighborhood.

Borwin Bandelow, Professor of Psychiatry at Göttingen University, believes the women’s fears are “well-founded”.

~Eowyn

