Soy Boy epidemic: How soy makes men into leftist wusses

December 2, 2017

Hilarious and seriously alarming!

H/t FOTM‘s CP

~Eowyn

  1. Goldbug | December 2, 2017 at 12:45 pm | Reply

    Why do you suppose all packaged and processed foods are laced with soy? And all chips and fried snacks are cooked in soybean oil? Additionally, all commercial soy is GMO. Why would anyone want boys and men to become emasculated soy boys? The answer is: Global DEPOPULATION.

  2. Auntie Lulu | December 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm | Reply

    Although this is extremely funny . . . . if you think long enough, you see the real tragedy in it. I’m all for men staying off SOY.

  3. truckjunkie | December 2, 2017 at 12:51 pm | Reply

    AHA!! Soy THAT’S the problem! I’ve suspected that for years,just from the behavior of the “hippie” folks I know.

  4. marblenecltr | December 2, 2017 at 1:01 pm | Reply

    Quite right, Watson. As usual.

