Pathetic: Newsweek accuses Ivanka Trump of plagiarizing herself

From Newsweek: Updated | The city of Hyderabad had been anticipating White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump’s speech at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit for months, banning the act of begging in the streets, rounding up the homeless and building a shopping center in preparation for the international envoy.

It may have seemed safe to assume the first daughter’s speechwriters were working overtime as well, preparing a robust keynote address that would showcase her appreciation of women entrepreneurs in India and their contributions to technology and the workplace.

While Trump did say a few lines crafted specifically for the event she was attending—”In this ‘City of Pearls,’ the greatest treasure is you!” she said, citing Hyderabad’s moniker to an applauding audience—it appeared the breadth of her talking points were recycled from a previous speech she gave during a foreign trip earlier this month.

Several lines the 36-year-old delivered Tuesday had been directly pulled from her poorly attended November 2 speech in Tokyo, where she attended the World Assembly for Women alongside Japanese President Shinzo Abe.

Those lines included Trump’s affinity for colorful, extravagant words in otherwise boilerplate statements:

“When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect,” Trump said in Hyderabad, citing the same exact line from her Tokyo speech. Her words continued to mirror the speech she gave just a few weeks ago: “Women are more likely than men to hire other women, and to give them access to capital, mentorship and networks. Women are also more likely to reinvest their income back in their families and communities.”

The recycled speech drew criticism from international news outlets, with Quartz India writing the headline “Parts of Ivanka Trump’s Hyderabad speech sounded a lot like the one she gave in Tokyo.”

Of course, Trump is far from the first person to pull from their old speeches—government officials, especially those campaigning, routinely use their old talking points in updated talks with voters across the country. Even comedians reuse the same punch lines, however inauthentic it may be.

Still, Trump’s recycling of her old speech could be more significant than simply her not having anything else to say about women’s empowerment. The repetitive lines could show where the first daughter’s focus lies in the White House, and what accomplishments she hopes to align with her newfound political brand.

