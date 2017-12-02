False Prophet Draws New Line In The Sand

What will happen December 31, 2017 – New World Order, giants, Planet X, Illuminati, aliens

When December 31st arrives, followed by a lovely morning on January 1st, this man’s lies will once again be exposed.

So why would he subject himself to being found out, by assigning a date that can prove or disprove his authenticity?

I think the reason is that he has learned the art of using urgency to drive sales and profit. And he also seems to count on the stupidity of his listeners, their forgetfulness, as a shield. That way, when this date fails, he can set a new date in a few months with nobody knowing the better.

Watch and pray, for your adversary, the devil roams about like a lion seeking whom he may devour.

Fear the Lord, and He will free you from the fear of man.

