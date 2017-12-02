False Prophet Draws New Line In The Sand

Posted on December 2, 2017 by | Leave a comment

What will happen December 31, 2017 – New World Order, giants,  Planet X, Illuminati, aliens

When December 31st arrives, followed by a lovely morning on January 1st, this man’s lies will once again be exposed.

So why would he subject himself to being found out, by assigning a date that can prove or disprove his authenticity?

I think the reason is that he has learned the art of using urgency to drive sales and profit. And he also seems to count on the stupidity of his listeners, their forgetfulness, as a shield. That way, when this date fails, he can set a new date in a few months with nobody knowing the better.

Watch and pray, for your adversary, the devil roams about like a lion seeking whom he may devour.

Fear the Lord, and He will free you from the fear of man.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Fear Mongers and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s