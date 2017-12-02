Episcopal Church minister: Christians should pray that Prince George is homosexual

A senior Scottish Episcopal church minister and LGBTQ campaigner, the “Very Reverend” Kelvin Holdsworth, says Christians should pray that 4-year-old Prince George — the son of Prince William and third in line of succession to the British throne — be homosexual, so as to force the Church of England to accept same-sex marriage.

Holdsworth, 51, is the rector and provost (or highest official) of the Scottish Episcopal St Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow, Scotland. The Scottish Episcopal Church is part of the Anglican denomination. Holdworth is openly “gay,” and is considered to be the 35th most influential LGBT person in the UK in 2015.

In a blog post on November 27, 2017, Holdsworth writes on how “I think LGBT inclusion will be won in the Church of England”:

“The key here is that getting permission to marry gay couples in church unlocks all the other things you want too . . . . If people don’t want to engage in campaigning [for the Church of England to accept gay marriage] . . . they do in England have another unique option, which is to pray in the privacy of their hearts (or in public if they dare) for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman. A royal wedding might sort things out remarkably easily though we might have to wait 25 years for that to happen.”

The Guardian reports that former chaplain to the Queen, Rev. Gavin Ashenden, calls Holdsworth’s injunction “profoundly un-Christian” and the “theological equivalent of the curse of the wicked fairy in one of the fairytales”. Speaking to Christian Today, Ashenden said:

“To pray for Prince George to grow up in that way, particularly when part of the expectation he will inherit is to produce a biological heir with a woman he loves, is to pray in a way that would disable and undermine his constitutional and personal role. It is an unkind and destabilizing prayer. It is the theological equivalent of the curse of the wicked fairy in one of the fairy tales. It is un-Christian as well as being anti-constitutional. It is a very long way from being a blessing for Prince George.”

