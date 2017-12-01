Seattle mayor on her first day: Traffic will get worse before it gets better and don’t blame me

Hahahahahahahaha!
From MyNorthwest.com: Traffic in Seattle is bad, and newly-sworn-in Mayor Jenny Durkan has already warned us it’s only going to get worse. But Mayor Durkan wants to make sure she isn’t blamed for the problem.
During an interview with Seattle’s Morning News, Durkan said, “In many ways, traffic in Seattle in the next four years is going to be worse and it will not be the mayor’s fault.”
The city’s newest mayor has a range of ideas to help curb the traffic problem, from staggering work times to expanding transit options. But, apparently, Durkan doesn’t believe any of those ideas will be able to fix the problem during her first term as mayor. In fact, it’s likely going to take more than one solution.
“There’s no one thing that is going to fix it,” she said. “So we’re going to have to do a whole bunch of smaller things.”
Meanwhile, the population in Seattle and Washington state as a whole continues to see rapid growth. The top city for growth — not surprisingly — is Seattle, followed by Vancouver, Spokane, Federal Way, Kent, Tacoma, Auburn, Redmond, and Everett, according to the Office of Financial Management. The population estimate for Washington’s incorporated cities and towns reached 4.7 million in April. But populations in unincorporated areas increased by 40,600 people as well, which means more people potentially driving into work.
Durkan has mentioned several times that more needs to be done to reduce the number of solo drivers heading into Seattle.
“If we can do a better job at having fewer cars driving into the city, we will, in many ways, improve what happens in the city,” she said.
DCG
I don’t claim to have a solution for Seattle’s traffic problems but neither did I run for Mayor. I will say that Seattle does seem to have the absolute worst traffic problems I have ever encountered though.
With Democrats in Power Anywhere & Everywhere, it will Always get Worse before it gets Even Worse..!!
No argument there, EddieBG, but I would say the same about Republicans, too. America is in serious trouble and both parties are hastening her demise.
Smart mayor (sarc) she is, she puts the patch on before the pimple shows!
it seems the best and the brightest have no desire to run for mayor in seattle
Where will Seattle get the money to re-design the traffic system? I know-they can add a big ol’ GAS TAX. That way the people who drive the most will be paying the most to keep the traffic moving. With all the new residents moving in there’ll be PLENTY of tax money coming in-oh,wait-most of ’em will be homeless,jobless,takers of resources other more productive people need. Maybe she could hire a bunch of the homeless to do the work the regular City employees just don’t have time to do or cvan’t muster enough able bodies to get done.
The only re-design they want to do is remove you from your car and get you in public transit. Oh, and get more of your money while they are at it.
