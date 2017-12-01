Madness: British girl scouts to allow adult ‘transgenders’ share toilets & beds with girls

In the UK, girl scouts are called Girl Guides or GirlGuiding— a 107-year-old organization founded in 1910, with a total membership of 553,633 in 2013.
The Girl Guides recently updated its rules that are a boon for pedophiles.
According to the new rules, male-to-female (MtF) “transgenders” will be allowed to share toilets, changing rooms and beds with girls. Since Girl Guides members are aged 5 to 25, that means adult biological men will share toilets, changing rooms and beds with little girls.
The Telegraph reports, November 26, 2017, that the new guidelines, published on the Girl Guides’ website, say that because “the use of gendered facilities,” including showers, toilets and changing rooms, “can cause anxiety . . . members are allowed to use the facilities of the gender they self-identify as.” That is because “girl” is “based on gender identity. This means that any child who self-identifies as a girl should feel safe and welcome in our girl-only space regardless of the sex that they were assigned at birth.”
Girl Guides’ CEO Julie Bentley said the organization follows the requirements set out in the UK’s Equality Act 2010, which states that organizations providing single-sex services must treat people according to their acquired gender, and allow people to legally challenge their gender without facing “demeaning” rules that force them to undergo a formal medical diagnosis.
Bentley said:
“In line with our values of inclusion, we welcome any young person who self-identifies as a girl or young woman. If a young person doesn’t feel comfortable sharing accommodation, for whatever reason, we encourage them to talk to their leader about alternative accommodation and facilities.”
There are concerns, however, that sharing accommodation and personal facilities will threaten the safety and privacy of girls, especially as.
The guidance states that it is not “best practice” to inform parents that a trans person will be attending a residential event, and so parents of younger Girl Guides members would not be automatically told if their daughter will be sharing facilities with people “who self-identify as girls” — that is, with biological males who claim to be females.
David Davies, Conservative MP for Monmouth in South Wales, told The Mail: “If transgender girls who are physically male are going to be sharing facilities, it’s going to make some girls threatened and uncomfortable and the Guides shouldn’t be doing that.”
It is not known how many “transgender” members are in the Girl Guides.
~Eowyn
There is little doubt in my mind that the father of lies has concocted this most hideous endeavor to seduce the sons and daughters of God the Eternal Father, to take them away from the paths of righteousness, and to lead them that they may be enslaved and forever lost from returning to the presence of Our God.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, Auntie!
LikeLike
Catering to the perverts has certainly gone far enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over ONE MILLION native Brit girls have been made into sex slaves and
raped endlessly by Paki immigrants with impunity. Female Jewish MPs have
even called for the lowering of the age of consent to 12 to eliminate
criminal penalties for the vibrant Muslims. Any fathers of these hapless
Brit girls who protested have been demonized, arrested, and harassed.
Girl Guides mixing with transgenders is small potatoes. Check FBI
statistics. Similar abuses occurring in the USS Titanic.
LikeLike
the type of people running the girl guides are idiot savants of liberalism…
“inclusion”- code speak for satanists and pedophiles…
I wanted to make the obvious statement about any self-respecting parent allowing their daughter in that organization, but, I know there are plenty of liberal-progressive-commie-satanist-infected “parents” who believe this is progression towards “inclusiveness”…
they will happily sacrifice their children to achieve their goal of “inclusion” or “equality” or “diversity” or any other term that simply means rejecting Christian values to favor a life of “do as thou wilt” and embrace anything that is “antiChrist”.
may God have mercy upon their souls and I pray for the children.
LikeLike
Since the leadership of that country has severe mental problems, let us pray the parents have enough of a brain left to withdraw their daughters STAT.
A safe life is hard enough without purposely putting your own daughter in the line of danger.
What guarantee can they possibly give that every one of those men are who they say they are and not just pedophiles?
The Girl Scouts had always had a strict age limit and 25 isn’t it. That is asking for problems. It is a girl group and should remain so. I was a Scout starting at day one until the age limit and there never was a male member or leader. This should be based on birth sex and age. I was also a leader and they have now strayed so far from the original concept by Juliet Low. It needs to be disbanded.
LikeLike