Another Matt Damon Hollyweird movie to avoid: “Downsizing”

Based upon Damon’s last movie, Suburbicon, seems that a lot of people are sick and tired of Damon and his politics.

Damon starred in Suburbicon, a libtard George Clooney-directed movie, which failed miserably at the box office. Suburbicon opened on October 27 and as of November 27 had made only $5,775,178. That is no surprise considering Clooney, Damon and the other “star,” gun-grabber Julianne Moore.

Matt Damon has another movie coming out on December 22: Downsizing. The premise of this picture, from Wikipedia:

“Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to 5 inches (13 cm) tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small, but with one catch: the procedure cannot be reversed. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to become small and move to a new downsized community—a choice that triggers life-changing adventures. To Paul’s horror and outrage, he finds out that Audrey backed out at the last second. After the couple understands that they do not have a future together, they divorce and Paul must now figure out how to start his life over in a completely different world.”

Damon has been part of the Hollyweird machine that hid the Weinstein sex scandal, promoted gun control and generally been a hypocrite in the highest form. Examples:

Another Hollyweird movie I will not be seeing.

DCG

