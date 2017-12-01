Another Matt Damon Hollyweird movie to avoid: “Downsizing”

Posted on December 1, 2017 by | 3 Comments

Based upon Damon’s last movie, Suburbicon, seems that a lot of people are sick and tired of Damon and his politics.

Damon starred in Suburbicon, a libtard George Clooney-directed movie, which failed miserably at the box office. Suburbicon opened on October 27 and as of November 27 had made only $5,775,178. That is no surprise considering Clooney, Damon and the other “star,” gun-grabber Julianne Moore.

Matt Damon has another movie coming out on December 22: Downsizing. The premise of this picture, from Wikipedia:

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to 5 inches (13 cm) tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small, but with one catch: the procedure cannot be reversed. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to become small and move to a new downsized community—a choice that triggers life-changing adventures. To Paul’s horror and outrage, he finds out that Audrey backed out at the last second. After the couple understands that they do not have a future together, they divorce and Paul must now figure out how to start his life over in a completely different world.”

Damon has been part of the Hollyweird machine that hid the Weinstein sex scandal, promoted gun control and generally been a hypocrite in the highest form. Examples:

Another Hollyweird movie I will not be seeing.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Hollywood liberals, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Sandy Hook massacre, Science & technology, Sexgate, United States and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Another Matt Damon Hollyweird movie to avoid: “Downsizing”

  1. Nonlocality | December 1, 2017 at 5:01 am | Reply

    Hollywood, like the rest of California, is being “exposed.”

    Like

  2. Pat Riot | December 1, 2017 at 6:19 am | Reply

    “Downsizing” is not the final name of the movie. It will hit movie theaters with the final title, “Honey, I Shrunk the Libtards!” And hopefully, they will manage to do it in real life, for the sake of those who do not suffer from stupidity and have not been bitten by the liberal, progressive bug! (Well, can always wish!)

    Like

  3. RLJohnson77 | December 1, 2017 at 6:27 am | Reply

    Matt who???

    There are so many “shrinkage” jokes in this article.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s