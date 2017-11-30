Illegal alien who murdered Kate Steinle found not guilty by SF jury

This is friggin’ unbelievable.

David K. Li reports for the New York Post that San Francisco jurors today (November 30, 2017) acquitted illegal alien Jose Ines Garcia Zarate of killing Kate Steinle, 32.

Zarate was found not guilty of charges including murder, manslaughter and assault with a firearm. He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 1, 2015, Steinle was with her father on Pier 14 in San Francisco, a sanctuary city, when she was struck down by a bullet that ricocheted off the concrete ground.

Zarate’s defense claims he had found the gun and it accidentally went off in his hand.

Before Steinle’s killing, Zarate had been held on an old marijuana charge and then set free by San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, despite a deportation order against him.

Steinle’s slaying became a political lightning rod, with then-candidate Donald Trump citing the tragedy as reason to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall and better enforcement of federal immigration laws.

~Eowyn

