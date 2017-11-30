Illegal alien who murdered Kate Steinle found not guilty by SF jury

This is friggin’ unbelievable.
David K. Li reports for the New York Post that San Francisco jurors today (November 30, 2017) acquitted illegal alien Jose Ines Garcia Zarate of killing Kate Steinle, 32.
Zarate was found not guilty of charges including murder, manslaughter and assault with a firearm. He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On July 1, 2015, Steinle was with her father on Pier 14 in San Francisco, a sanctuary city, when she was struck down by a bullet that ricocheted off the concrete ground.
Zarate’s defense claims he had found the gun and it accidentally went off in his hand.
Before Steinle’s killing, Zarate had been held on an old marijuana charge and then set free by San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, despite a deportation order against him.
Steinle’s slaying became a political lightning rod, with then-candidate Donald Trump citing the tragedy as reason to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall and better enforcement of federal immigration laws.
I can’t say that I am not disappointed. That said, however, for me the evidence did not suggest that this illegal, deportable law-breaker deliberately, maliciously or in a premeditated fashion killed that beautiful young woman. What IS terribly disturbing is the fact that this felon was running loose with the full knowledge of CA authorities. Surely, there must be something which can be done to punish these CA enablers. Sickening.
No deliberate, malicious or premeditation required for involuntary manslaughter.
Don’t know what the applicable law is in the People’s Democratic Socialist Republic of California.
Doesn’t matter what the law says. CA demorats make up their own rules. I.e. Sanctuary state.
Infuriating…
Well, yeah. The State’s laws do matter. That’s the only way one can best determine if the jury acted responsibly–in keeping with existing State laws.
Obvious this state law didn’t matter: penal code 192(b)
http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=PEN§ionNum=192
Thanks, DCG. I carefully read the cites (192 A &B) you referenced and, unless there are other relevant CA statutes, I can find no basis for a charge of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter. Illegal possession of a firearm and appropriate incarceration appear to have been the proper verdict. A deportable offense as well–though I’m sure that has no relevance to most CA officials.
Mr. Delaney is apparent not troubled that a felon used an illegal firearm and killed someone with it. This is not in dispute and should have resulted in a manslaughter verdict.
But apparently the jurors are proud to disregard facts such as the shooter messing about with the gun pubically before the shooting. Disregarding his prior convictions. Which the judge refused to be allowed for the jury to examine or his multiple deportations, that San Francisco has and continues to defend.
We have seen the rule of law as San Francisco and the comrades interpret it.
The San Francisco values that Mr. Delaney displays and parades with so proudly have resulted in this verdict. These are the same “citizens” who would deny your family the right to defend itself against these kinds of evil men.
Waco, of course I’m very much troubled by the senseless death of that beautiful young woman. But, vigilante justice is oxymoronic. My beef is with the CA officials who knowingly protected this loser from ICE. He had no violent convictions, so, from what evidence I was aware of, I can only reasonably surmise the shot was accidental. The really BIG problem for me is that per federal immigration law, upon his illegal return to the States after having been deported should have resulted in lengthy incarceration followed by a permanent bar from re-entry if he re-entered illegally again. But, CA authorities ignore immigration law in favor of PC. ICE can’t properly enforce immigration law without the cooperation of the dingbat socialists in CA and responsible stewards in DC. We now have a responsible steward, and, hopefully, law and order will return. But, again, I am livid when it comes to CA officials. If legally possible, they should be sued for gross negligence.
I am sitting here still shaking my head. Innocent, BS. What ever happened to negligence homicide or something in that category?
When the defense attorney made his little hateful speech, I felt the need to butch slap him. Excuse my French.
Justice was not close to being served, but then we know aliens and invaders receive more from this country than the hardworking people.
How do they figure he’s NOT guilty? HE held the gun,HE fired it,SHE was killed by the bullet-I’m pretty damned sure I’D be convicted under the same circumstances. Any bets on how long it’ll be until he gets busted-AGAIN-and gets released with a kiss on the cheek? Are we gonna have to take this creep Deer Hunting?
BUILD THE DAMNED WALL ALREADY!!!!
He shot her 3 times. That is no accident. This is just CA being CA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really?
Does anything that happens in the land of the very weird ever surprise you?
Of course they would let him off.
SF is as alien as the planet Mars.
He’ll be the Mayor of Frisco after the next Election…..
Not knowing the details of the trial, I will only note that there is extreme irony in the fact that there was an acquittal in a state with such a passion for gun control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which just goes to show proggies have selective morality. Illegal aliens trump gun control. And TDS trumps everything else.
Good point.
I’m furious. Not even manslaughter? Unfreakinbelievable.
I feel bad for her family. No justice for Kate. So sad.
Who,exactly,decided to violate our National Immigration Law,allowing this killer illegal alien to walk free? I believe it was Mexifornia’s own Governor Brown. Sign an ARREST WARRANT for him and name him as a conspirator in the murder of Kate Steinle. States that choose to knowingly and openly violate FEDERAL LAW should lose ALL financial funding of ANY sort. Don’t worry,GOOD people of Mexifornia. Your State has PLENTY of resources and people who can crank up your industry once you shut down your welfare system and get your deadbeat segment to start working. If you run short on workers,the illegals-I mean,the NEW Mexifornia residents can step up and earn their keep. (sarc)-or is it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wendy Alec’s Vision of the Destruction of San Francisco
https://hitchhikeamerica.wordpress.com/2013/01/04/wendy-alecs-vision-of-the-destruction-of-san-francisco/
Kate’s family should slap a civil lawsuit on the City Council, the mayor, and the Governor for allowing this illegal in the state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justice sure is blind, My heart goes out to her parents. Justice for Kate has not been served.
