Illegal alien who murdered Kate Steinle found not guilty by SF jury

November 30, 2017

This is friggin’ unbelievable.

David K. Li reports for the New York Post that San Francisco jurors today (November 30, 2017) acquitted illegal alien Jose Ines Garcia Zarate of killing Kate Steinle, 32.

Kate Steinle: Killed by an illegal alien.

Zarate was found not guilty of charges including murder, manslaughter and assault with a firearm. He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 1, 2015, Steinle was with her father on Pier 14 in San Francisco, a sanctuary city, when she was struck down by a bullet that ricocheted off the concrete ground.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate

Zarate’s defense claims he had found the gun and it accidentally went off in his hand.

Before Steinle’s killing, Zarate had been held on an old marijuana charge and then set free by San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, despite a deportation order against him.

Steinle’s slaying became a political lightning rod, with then-candidate Donald Trump citing the tragedy as reason to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall and better enforcement of federal immigration laws.

25 responses to “Illegal alien who murdered Kate Steinle found not guilty by SF jury

  1. jim delaney | November 30, 2017 at 5:55 pm | Reply

    I can’t say that I am not disappointed. That said, however, for me the evidence did not suggest that this illegal, deportable law-breaker deliberately, maliciously or in a premeditated fashion killed that beautiful young woman. What IS terribly disturbing is the fact that this felon was running loose with the full knowledge of CA authorities. Surely, there must be something which can be done to punish these CA enablers. Sickening.

    • DCG | November 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm | Reply

      No deliberate, malicious or premeditation required for involuntary manslaughter.

    • Waco Bob | November 30, 2017 at 6:26 pm | Reply

      Mr. Delaney is apparent not troubled that a felon used an illegal firearm and killed someone with it. This is not in dispute and should have resulted in a manslaughter verdict.

      But apparently the jurors are proud to disregard facts such as the shooter messing about with the gun pubically before the shooting. Disregarding his prior convictions. Which the judge refused to be allowed for the jury to examine or his multiple deportations, that San Francisco has and continues to defend.
      We have seen the rule of law as San Francisco and the comrades interpret it.
      The San Francisco values that Mr. Delaney displays and parades with so proudly have resulted in this verdict. These are the same “citizens” who would deny your family the right to defend itself against these kinds of evil men.

      • jim delaney | November 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm | Reply

        Waco, of course I’m very much troubled by the senseless death of that beautiful young woman. But, vigilante justice is oxymoronic. My beef is with the CA officials who knowingly protected this loser from ICE. He had no violent convictions, so, from what evidence I was aware of, I can only reasonably surmise the shot was accidental. The really BIG problem for me is that per federal immigration law, upon his illegal return to the States after having been deported should have resulted in lengthy incarceration followed by a permanent bar from re-entry if he re-entered illegally again. But, CA authorities ignore immigration law in favor of PC. ICE can’t properly enforce immigration law without the cooperation of the dingbat socialists in CA and responsible stewards in DC. We now have a responsible steward, and, hopefully, law and order will return. But, again, I am livid when it comes to CA officials. If legally possible, they should be sued for gross negligence.

  2. Glenn47 | November 30, 2017 at 5:56 pm | Reply

    I am sitting here still shaking my head. Innocent, BS. What ever happened to negligence homicide or something in that category?
    When the defense attorney made his little hateful speech, I felt the need to butch slap him. Excuse my French.
    Justice was not close to being served, but then we know aliens and invaders receive more from this country than the hardworking people.

  3. truckjunkie | November 30, 2017 at 5:59 pm | Reply

    How do they figure he’s NOT guilty? HE held the gun,HE fired it,SHE was killed by the bullet-I’m pretty damned sure I’D be convicted under the same circumstances. Any bets on how long it’ll be until he gets busted-AGAIN-and gets released with a kiss on the cheek? Are we gonna have to take this creep Deer Hunting?
    BUILD THE DAMNED WALL ALREADY!!!!

  4. brackenkaren | November 30, 2017 at 6:03 pm | Reply

    He shot her 3 times. That is no accident. This is just CA being CA.

  5. JCscuba | November 30, 2017 at 6:03 pm | Reply

    Does anything that happens in the land of the very weird ever surprise you?
    Of course they would let him off.

  6. marblenecltr | November 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm | Reply

    Not knowing the details of the trial, I will only note that there is extreme irony in the fact that there was an acquittal in a state with such a passion for gun control.

  7. DCG | November 30, 2017 at 6:11 pm | Reply

    I’m furious. Not even manslaughter? Unfreakinbelievable.

    I feel bad for her family. No justice for Kate. So sad.

  8. truckjunkie | November 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm | Reply

    Who,exactly,decided to violate our National Immigration Law,allowing this killer illegal alien to walk free? I believe it was Mexifornia’s own Governor Brown. Sign an ARREST WARRANT for him and name him as a conspirator in the murder of Kate Steinle. States that choose to knowingly and openly violate FEDERAL LAW should lose ALL financial funding of ANY sort. Don’t worry,GOOD people of Mexifornia. Your State has PLENTY of resources and people who can crank up your industry once you shut down your welfare system and get your deadbeat segment to start working. If you run short on workers,the illegals-I mean,the NEW Mexifornia residents can step up and earn their keep. (sarc)-or is it?

  10. MA in MO | November 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm | Reply

    Kate’s family should slap a civil lawsuit on the City Council, the mayor, and the Governor for allowing this illegal in the state.

  11. Alma | November 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm | Reply

    Justice sure is blind, My heart goes out to her parents. Justice for Kate has not been served.

  12. kommonsentsjane | November 30, 2017 at 6:40 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    A miscarriage of justice for the Steinle family. Another sanctuary city with no laws. The people who were on the jury are responsible fpr the decision and will have to live with it the rest of their life.

    kommonsentsjane

