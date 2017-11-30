Guess how much it costs Seattle to build a 2-mile fence for the homeless

Hint: Come up with a number and then double it, maybe triple it.

From Q13Fox: City and state transportation departments are spending more than $1 million ($1.1 million to be exact) on fences aimed at keeping homeless people separated from highways in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports fencing crews have cordoned off areas under highways in the city with 10-foot (3-meter) fences that are designed to be difficult to climb.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is spending $527,000 on the project while the city is paying $570,000.

Department spokesman Travis Phelps says the state agency is working with cities and other jurisdictions to “make sure that folks who are experiencing homelessness and other issues are not camping underneath highways and other spots, and putting themselves at risk.”

Officials with service organizations say the fences do not address the homelessness issue but only shift people or problems elsewhere.

According to MyNorthwest.com, the fence is about two miles long and will be “extra-strength fence stands 10-foot-4, with small mesh that’s hard for climbers to grab” with tiny blades “discreetly cinched along the top, resembling common bird spikes that repel crows and gulls.”

The cost breakdown is here (page 8).

This fence will cost taxpayers approximately $94.70/foot. According to Costhelper.com, an 8′-12′ tall commercial-grade chain-link fence can cost $15-$40 or more a foot. But when government is spending taxpayer dollars, you know the key words are “or more.”

I wonder how many lawsuits will be filed for the homeless folks who end up cutting themselves with the blades on this fence.

DCG

