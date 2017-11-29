The ‘Don’t frighten the animals’ Caption Contest

Posted on November 29, 2017 by | 6 Comments

This is the 164th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“OMG! What is the thang on Michelle Obama?”

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animals, God's creation, Humor and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “The ‘Don’t frighten the animals’ Caption Contest

  1. Glenn47 | November 29, 2017 at 3:16 am | Reply

    Open open open

    Like

  2. Stephen Santangelo | November 29, 2017 at 3:29 am | Reply

    Meow, Cluck,cluck, Woof .. What’s up with the clutter in the shower?

    Like

  3. EdK | November 29, 2017 at 4:45 am | Reply

    Future Chinese buffet.

    Like

  4. Alma | November 29, 2017 at 5:18 am | Reply

    Seriously, can you see it? cluck, cluck, cluck……..
    Sssshhhhh, I told you those two (hens) spread rumors………woof, woof.
    That bbbbbbig…….wow……..meeeeeeeoooooooowwwwwwww!

    Like

  5. Alma | November 29, 2017 at 5:44 am | Reply

    Matt Lauer cooking breakfast,p. whaaaat, Lauer accused of sexual misconduct? He was fired!
    Cluck, cluck, cluck, rrrrrf rrrrrf, meowwwwww

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s