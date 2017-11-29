Fusion GPS, hired by Hillary for dirt on Trump, also paid 3 journalists

Fusion GPS is a commercial DC-based intelligence firm that conducts opposition political research on political candidates, such as on Mitt Romney. The company was hired by Planned Parenthood (PP) to investigate pro-life activists who took a series of “sting” videos showing PP selling aborted baby parts to medical researchers.

In the 2016 presidential campaign during the GOP primary elections, Fusion GPS was first hired by Republicans, rumored to be RINO Sen. John McCain, to conduct “opposition research” on Donald Trump, which ended when Trump became the GOP’s presidential nominee.

The DNC (Democratic National Committee) and Hillary Clinton then hired Fusion GPS to continue digging up “dirt” on Trump. Fusion GPS, in turn, hired former British MI-6 agent Christopher Steele to compile a dossier on Trump, which became infamous for its entirely-fake allegation that Trump — a self-described “germophobe” — had engaged Russian prostitutes to urinate (“golden shower”) on a Russian hotel bed supposedly used by Obama.

But Fusion GPS didn’t employ just Chris Steele.

On November 21, 2017, Fusion GPS’s documents were unsealed as a result of a ruling by D.C. district court judge Richard Leon in a lawsuit over the firm’s bank records.

As reported by Luis Orozco for Conservative Daily Post, the unsealed documents reveal new details of payment transactions made to and by Fusion GPS, as well shed new light on requests made by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning the firm.

Altogether, Fusion GPS’s bank documents list 112 payment transactions involving the firm, most of which are redacted, except for transactions between Fusion and two law firms on two Russia-related projects. The law firms are:

(1) Perkins Coie, which represented the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign, paid Fusion GPS a total of more than $1.4 million in 2016 for “opposition research” on Donald Trump:

$1,024,408 between May 24, 2016 and Dec. 28, 2016.

$365,275 on the eve of the election on Oct. 28, 2016.

A payment after the election in late December 2016.

(2) BakerHostetler, which paid Fusion GPS $523,651 between March 7, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2016, to investigate a London-based banker, Bill Browder, who helped push through the Magnitsky Act — a sanctions law vehemently opposed by the Russian government. The $523,651 came from a Russian businessman convicted of tax fraud and money laundering.

Fusion GPS founding partner and former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson compiled the research for Fusion’s anti-Browder project, working closely with a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya, who gave Simpson’s research to Russia’s prosecutor general Yuri Chaika. Veselnitskaya also shared Simpson’s research, in the form of a 4-page memo to Donald Trump Jr., with whom she met in the Trump Tower in June 2016 — a meeting that was arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.

As Conservative Daily Post‘s Luis Orozco points out, opposition research firm Fusion GPS “is the common denominator linked to two different schemes used to damage the Trump campaign” — “one of the main weapons . . . to prevent the Republican victory.”

There are two more interesting things that are revealed in the un-redacted Fusion GPS financial transactions:

Strangely, the transaction list doesn’t show payments that Fusion made to Chris Steele, although it is known that he was paid a total of $168,000 for his work, which lasted from June 2016 until the presidential election. Fusion GPS´s unsealed documents also reveal a request by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for records of: Five payments made by Fusion for “research” and to a mysterious “Russia expert.”

Nine payments made by Fusion to three journalists who had reported on Russia issues .

A memo filed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on November 21, 2017, shows that the committee’s lawyers are seeking the records of nine Fusion GPS payments to three journalists, all of whom have reported and been quoted in articles related to Russia. But the identities of the three journalists are redacted.

Please contact Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and demand that the American people have the right to know the names of the three journalists who were paid by Fusion GPS — hired by the Democrats to dig up “dirt” on Trump — to do who knows what. Below is Nunes’ contact info.:

Address: Longworth House Office Building, Suite 1013, Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-2523

Fax: (202) 225-3404

Email: https://nunes.house.gov/contactform/

By the way, a recent Daily Caller investigation found a hitherto unknown association between Fusion GPS and Tom Steyer, a billionaire financier and Democrat Party operative who is funding the $20 million campaign to impeach President Trump.

In 2012, Steyer hired Fusion GPS and its founding partner, Glenn Simpson, to conduct an investigation to help pass ballot initiative Proposition 39, aimed at closing a tax loophole for California businesses and funneling money to so-called clean energy projects.

Prop 39 was a success, which made Steyer a rising star in the world of Democratic politics. He was the party’s most generous donor in the 2016 election cycle — giving more than $90 million to various political action committees. Steyer is said to be considering running for political office.

