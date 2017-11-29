Draining of the Liberal Media Swamp: Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor and Time magazine

Something remarkable is going on — America is being fumigated.
Along with the outing of sexual creeps and perverts from the Hollywood miasma, the MSM swamp, populated largely by liberals and Democrats, is also being drained.
There were the eight journalists who either resigned or were fired for sexual misconduct. Among them are major figures in liberal journalism, like Leon Wieseltier, contributing editor of The Atlantic and former editor of The New Republic, and NBC News and MSNBC contributor Mark Halperin, said to have masturbated in front of a woman in his office, as well as placed his erect penis on the bodies of women without their consent.
Then came the firing of Charlie Rose, 75, of CBS Morning Show and the longtime PBS Charlie Rose show, after eight women accused him of sexual misconduct, including groping, lewd phone calls, and walking around naked.
The latest draining of the MSM swamp are Matt Lauer, Garrison Keilor and the sale of Time magazine.
(1) Matt Lauer
This morning, saying they were “heartbroken,” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of NBC’s “Today” morning show announced that their colleague and 20-year “Today” anchor, Matt Lauer, 59, had been fired “after a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” rumored to have taken place in Russia.
In a memo to employees, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said that the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards,” and that although it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, there is “reason to believe” it wasn’t an isolated incident.
(2) Garrison Keillor
The AP reports today, November 29, that Garrison Keillor, 75, said he’s been fired by Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) over allegations of improper behavior.
Keillor is the creator and former host of A Prairie Home Companion, featuring tales of his fictional utopian Minnesota hometown of Lake Wobegon “where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average”. (As with Charlie Rose, I’ve had a visceral revulsion toward Keillor since he first emerged in the public eye.)
MPR confirmed the firing and said it would “end its business relationship with Keillor’s media companies effective immediately,” including ending distribution and broadcast of Keillor’s daily syndicated program The Writer’s Almanac, and rebroadcasts of The Best of A Prairie Home Companion. In addition, Prairie Home Companion, which is now hosted by Chris Thile, will get a new title. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
The firing comes shortly after Keillor, an avowed Democrat, wrote a syndicated column ridiculing the idea that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken should resign over allegations of sexual harassment.
See also “Sadistic pedophiles and Sen. Al Franken’s ‘joke’ about anal rape of babies”.
(3) Time Inc.
Three days ago, on Sunday night, November 26, in an all-cash transaction valued at nearly $3 billion, the Meredith Corporation agreed to purchase Time Inc., the publisher of Time, Sports Illustrated and People magazines.
Meredith Corporation, a hardy Midwestern company with a loyal print readership, is the publisher of Family Circle, Better Homes and Gardens and AllRecipes. Its purchase of Time Inc. was made possible, in part, by an infusion of $650 million from the private equity arm of conservative billionaire brothers, Charles and David Koch.
Meredith Corp. said that the private equity fund, Koch Equity Development, would not have a seat on Meredith’s board of directors and would “have no influence on Meredith’s editorial or managerial operations.” (New York Times)
~Eowyn
So much winning. MAGA.
We have waited for so long, keep’m coming.
This may be just a small part of our change in popular culture and bringing us back to times of values once held. What is public and common today was but a short time ago unthinkable to most although practiced by a few. Almost all of us, if not all of us, were/are flawed, but not without a sense of guilt. Paraphrasing and believing James and his excellent if brief book, the prayers of a [relatively] righteous people availeth much.
Now, if we could just find a scandal system to take down the droves of liberal bimboes we’d be set! Unfortunately, they are Teflon. Look at Sleazy Lena Dunham. She’s been proven to be a disgusting human being but she gets a free pass for her chickhood. Heck, Hilary Clinton could be pronounced room temperature and still have supporters. If that continues I foresee the possibility of a very violent backlash erupting against female public figures. Crazies are lining the streets these days and it takes little to jump start them.
Lena Dunham is facing criticism and losing thousands of followers on social media. She’s toxic.
https://nypost.com/2017/11/27/good-riddance-to-lena-dunham/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5115859/Lena-Dunhams-social-media-decline.html
This is just the foamy froth, off the top of the coffee.
I don’t understand your dismissive cynicism. Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin, Matt Lauer are not “foamy froth”.
Froth or no froth, I still rejoice that they’re gone.
Maybe I should have said “tip of the iceberg”.
Arresting a couple of dozen talking heads is just an appetizer. There is a full blown 12 course meal out there but the majority of Americans are satisfied with a tiny tea biscuit.
The communist have taken over and seeded themselves deeply into the areas of Law, Academics, Media and Politics. (LAMP)
There are hundreds of thousands of these people in the LAMP institutions. It is like playing walk-a-mole. You can smack one or two but you are going to need a major extermination effort ringer all of them.
Unfortunately, the average American doesn’t have the stomach for it.
I think we need to be careful that the precedents set by dismissing as the result of allegations doesn’t come back to bite more than the lefties. It seems to me that they are establishing a precedent whereby anyone with an alleged complaint merely needs to voice it and some putative action will follow.
I don’t know enough about most of the players here, but whenever they seem so anxious to do something like this there is always a reason that is not what it may seem. Everyone should have access to due process. This sword slices both ways.
See Twitchy. Apparently NBC knew of Lauer’s harassment and did nothing. Lauer even had a button in his desk to lock his door, keeping women “hostage.” A very damaging report by Variety magazine.
“anyone with an alleged complaint merely needs to voice it and some putative action will follow”
Surely you are not so naive as to think NBC, CBS, PBS, et al., would fire Lauer, Rose, Keillor peremptorily, without compelling evidence — and in so doing, risk being sued by those creeps.
Well, I don’t think that getting emotional over it makes it anymore “right” to punish people if all they have are allegations. If they have more, fine. That’s all I’m saying. I am cautioning against different standards for those we consider to be “enemies”.
Just like I honor the First Amendment for those I disagree with, the presumption of innocence is important to me. I don’t “like” these people, or what they do, but if their futures are damaged simply because somebody made allegations, I have a problem with that.
If that isn’t the case, fine. I said before that I managed a “sexual harassment program” once upon a time. I also said that I only ran across one valid case. I had DOZENS of complaints.
There shouldn’t be a different standard simply because there is a “gender” issue involved. If someone is harmed they should seek redress. The accused is entitled to due process. That’s all I’m saying.
Trust me, if people begin to take delight in the fall of others simply because someone accuses them, it won’t be long before their “heroes” fall for the same reason. So my advice is to temper our enthusiasm with a little justice.
“So my advice is to temper our enthusiasm with a little justice.”
Gosh, thank you for your patronizing little lecture!
I am completely mystified how you could equate my post — which is a straight-forward REPORT of what happened to Lauer, Keillor and Time Inc. — with hand-rubbing gleeful “enthusiasm,” a lack of “due process,” and “double standards for those we consider to be ‘enemies’”.
Something indeed is going on. Not only all of these people being cut loose, but also the very large number of sealed federal indictments that have been filed in less than a month. It’s allegedly now about 4,300 for all district courts combined!
They are all coming back, whatch, they are not done, and Matt Lauer is not going to fade away, he’ll hang low for a while until this blows over, the liberals need him much, he’ll come back as is Rose, Bryan Williams, etc., harassment is en-vogue and it caught up to him, this is just emptying the chair for a new comer, Megan Kelly, watch her too, she is coming on strong, give’r time, sneaky bitch.
Tom Brokaw is another S.O.B. he is not pure, they take care of his ass!
Also Stephanopoulos, who facilitated Lewinsky/Clinton “meetings.”
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2010/08/16/george-stephanopoulos-was_n_683058.html
Stephanopoulos also worked hard to discredit Paula Jones. #waronwomen
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2011/11/11/scandal-no-one-is-talking-about.html
And, apparently, an evil politically-incorrect memo (for which its author was publically vilified and fired) is too much for Google but improper sexual relationships are not worth the trouble there.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/andy-rubin-takes-leave-essential-192753464.html
