Draining of the Liberal Media Swamp: Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor and Time magazine

Something remarkable is going on — America is being fumigated.

Along with the outing of sexual creeps and perverts from the Hollywood miasma, the MSM swamp, populated largely by liberals and Democrats, is also being drained.

There were the eight journalists who either resigned or were fired for sexual misconduct. Among them are major figures in liberal journalism, like Leon Wieseltier, contributing editor of The Atlantic and former editor of The New Republic, and NBC News and MSNBC contributor Mark Halperin, said to have masturbated in front of a woman in his office, as well as placed his erect penis on the bodies of women without their consent.

Then came the firing of Charlie Rose, 75, of CBS Morning Show and the longtime PBS Charlie Rose show, after eight women accused him of sexual misconduct, including groping, lewd phone calls, and walking around naked.

The latest draining of the MSM swamp are Matt Lauer, Garrison Keilor and the sale of Time magazine.

(1) Matt Lauer

This morning, saying they were “heartbroken,” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of NBC’s “Today” morning show announced that their colleague and 20-year “Today” anchor, Matt Lauer, 59, had been fired “after a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” rumored to have taken place in Russia.

In a memo to employees, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said that the complaint, which was made by a colleague of Lauer’s, prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards,” and that although it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, there is “reason to believe” it wasn’t an isolated incident.

(2) Garrison Keillor

The AP reports today, November 29, that Garrison Keillor, 75, said he’s been fired by Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) over allegations of improper behavior.

Keillor is the creator and former host of A Prairie Home Companion, featuring tales of his fictional utopian Minnesota hometown of Lake Wobegon “where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average”. (As with Charlie Rose, I’ve had a visceral revulsion toward Keillor since he first emerged in the public eye.)

MPR confirmed the firing and said it would “end its business relationship with Keillor’s media companies effective immediately,” including ending distribution and broadcast of Keillor’s daily syndicated program The Writer’s Almanac, and rebroadcasts of The Best of A Prairie Home Companion. In addition, Prairie Home Companion, which is now hosted by Chris Thile, will get a new title. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The firing comes shortly after Keillor, an avowed Democrat, wrote a syndicated column ridiculing the idea that Minnesota Sen. Al Franken should resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

See also “Sadistic pedophiles and Sen. Al Franken’s ‘joke’ about anal rape of babies”.

(3) Time Inc.

Three days ago, on Sunday night, November 26, in an all-cash transaction valued at nearly $3 billion, the Meredith Corporation agreed to purchase Time Inc., the publisher of Time, Sports Illustrated and People magazines.

Meredith Corporation, a hardy Midwestern company with a loyal print readership, is the publisher of Family Circle, Better Homes and Gardens and AllRecipes. Its purchase of Time Inc. was made possible, in part, by an infusion of $650 million from the private equity arm of conservative billionaire brothers, Charles and David Koch.

Meredith Corp. said that the private equity fund, Koch Equity Development, would not have a seat on Meredith’s board of directors and would “have no influence on Meredith’s editorial or managerial operations.” (New York Times)

~Eowyn

Advertisements