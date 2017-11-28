We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 163rd Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with an astonishing 69 entries, and many very clever captions. So if don’t see your entry recognized, don’t be hurt or discouraged — sense of humor is a very subjective thing.

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 163rd Caption Contest, with three #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 14 points is . . .

MoFrappy!



Here’s the winning caption:

Diogenes, Scott Merson and Sue Quinn are in second place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

Diogenes: “Sorry Dad. I fell headfirst into your tackle box…..” Scott Merson: “A rare photo of the ring nosed transparakeet” Sue Quinn: “Bessie needs more cowbell”

Captain Obvious, EdK, jim, Josh, and MissPiggy are in third place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Captain Obvious: “Mr. Snuffalupagus’ granddaughter.” EdK: “Why yes I am unemployed, how’d you guess that?” jim: “Somewhere in America, a bathroom is missing a toilet paper ring.” Josh: “They always said I could become anything I wanted, so I became a door knocker.” MissPiggy: “Does this nose ring make me look fat?”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, MoFrappy!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Éowyn

