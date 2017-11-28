We have a winner!

Posted on November 28, 2017

. . . for FOTM’s 163rd Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with an astonishing 69 entries, and many very clever captions. So if don’t see your entry recognized, don’t be hurt or discouraged — sense of humor is a very subjective thing.

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 163rd Caption Contest, with three #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 14 points is . . .

MoFrappy!

Here’s the winning caption:

Four words she will never hear: “You got the job!”

Diogenes, Scott Merson and Sue Quinn are in second place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

Diogenes: “Sorry Dad. I fell headfirst into your tackle box…..”

Scott Merson: “A rare photo of the ring nosed transparakeet”

Sue Quinn: “Bessie needs more cowbell”

Captain Obvious, EdK, jim, Josh, and MissPiggy are in third place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Captain Obvious: “Mr. Snuffalupagus’ granddaughter.”

EdK: “Why yes I am unemployed, how’d you guess that?”

jim: “Somewhere in America, a bathroom is missing a toilet paper ring.”

Josh: “They always said I could become anything I wanted, so I became a door knocker.”

MissPiggy: “Does this nose ring make me look fat?”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, MoFrappy!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

6 responses to “We have a winner!

  1. weezy | November 28, 2017 at 2:58 pm | Reply

    The only one to hire her would be a circus, or maybe soros for a freak march.

  2. lophatt | November 28, 2017 at 3:03 pm | Reply

    I suppose if you took her fishing you’d have to use the oars to keep the fish away from the boat.

  3. the postman | November 28, 2017 at 4:20 pm | Reply

    Another four words: “You are so SEXY!” Indeed, they’ve finally found the cure for street wolf-whistlers.

  4. marblenecltr | November 28, 2017 at 5:12 pm | Reply

    Don’t go out during a thunderstorm.

