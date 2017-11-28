The man behind the $20M impeach Trump campaign and his strange ‘walnut sauce’ email

Just days before the 2016 presidential election, WikiLeaks published a collection of emails sent by and to John Podesta, a longtime Democratic Party operative who was White House chief of staff in Bill Clinton’s administration, White House counselor in the Obama administration and, most recently, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Thanks to a tip on Voat, a hitherto obscure Podesta email takes on new significance because among its recipients is the man who is funding a $20 million national impeachment campaign against President Trump.
Below is a screenshot of the email, published by WikiLeaks (click to enlarge):
Note:
(1) Tom Steyer, 60, the cc recipient of the above email, is the billionaire Democrat who has launched a $20 million national campaign to impeach President Trump. In a televised video that you may have seen, Steyer calls President Trump “a clear and present danger who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons,” who has taken the U.S. “to the brink of nuclear war” and obstructed justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey, among other charges. (See “Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer launches multi-million$ media campaign to impeach President Trump“)
Steyer’s impeachment campaign is doomed to failure because:
- The Republican Party has a majority in both houses of Congress.
- Even Democratic congressional leaders have shown no interest in impeaching Trump.
- President Trump has neither committed nor been convicted of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” — the grounds for impeachment as specified in Section 4 of Article Two of the United States Constitution.
(2) Jim Steyer, 61, the sender of the cryptic “walnut sauce” email, is the older brother of Tom Steyer. A child advocate, civil rights attorney, Stanford University professor and author, Jim Steyer is most known for founding Common Sense Media, an organization dedicated to improving media and entertainment lives for kids and families. (Wikipedia)
(3) John Podesta thought the cryptic “walnut sauce” email to be important enough as to forward it to his assistant, Eryn Sepp.
~Eowyn
Hey no doubt in this mind that Podesta is a perv, but you think sometimes a banana is just a banana ? Here ya go – pasta with Walnut sauce.
http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/mario-batali/linguine-alle-noci-linguine-with-walnut-sauce-recipe-1955923
Do you really think very busy male professionals would write each other emails about “pasta,” “tasty sauce” and the very quaint “walnut sauce”?
I dont!
Yes that occurred to me too- busy men talking about what they ate for dinner. Tell then…have you any guesses as to the real meaning of walnut sauce? I thought pizza, hamburger, and hot dogs would have about covered all their perverted predilections.
And Lophatt you have no argument from me about their boastfulness in their evil. I guess for the life of me, besides doing the actual evil they do, to sit around and dream up a dictionary of deviant code language is beyond me. It appears that if these “busy men” have the time to fulfill their evil sexual appetites, sit around and make up vocabulary for these actions, then truly they are not as busy as we would presume and therefore DO have time to talk about the previous nights dinner! Seriously, If we are to look at Podesta’s boss Hillary, she was never so busy with work that she couldn’t find time to fly to Lolita Island, help child traffickers cover their crimes in Haiti, pimp for money for the Clinton foundation and more, so why should we think that anyone else in Washington is truly busy with real business? Seems to me there is a hell of a lot more boozing, sexing and eating at fine restaurants by all these bastards than any real work.
“Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana. They might scream banana, banana, banana, over and over and over again. They might put banana in all caps. You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple.”
Lana, I do not think it is anything OTHER than them patting themselves on the back for being deviants. They are proud of their “achievements”.
The “walnut sauce” comment is alleged to relate to black or brown children related to pedophilia. I do not for one minute think that it is anything BUT a coded communication between perverts.
Those Wikileaks emails provided a treasure trove of information about a huge nest of perverts at the highest levels of government. While I was not surprised by that, per se, some of the ancillary information, i.e., “art” and their underground Satanic scene was unknown to me.
Whenever I look into this I’m reminded of Dante’s vision of Hell. It is as if Satan himself is looking down on these characters all caught in his death dance. Their ultimate goal is to drag us down with them.
It is really about the “secret sauce” which is called the “walnut sauce” which is a code word as they are passing the recipe around.
Or since walnut sauce is a topping – maybe they are trying to get together with each other since Podesta sent it to his assistant, Sepp. Or maybe since the one guy works with kids, oops – better stop there – will let you finish the sentence.
The only thing that bothers me is the fact they work with families with kids?
Is he talkin’ about Podesta, Hillary, and Pizzagate? Maybe?
Well, we will leave it up to the FBI – minus Comey – since they have the keys to the car.
kommonsentsjane
Hey, what a game
Well, if bothers me too, but I’m afraid that is what they do. They like to make little “insider jokes” about it as well. They think it proves they’re one of the “Kool kids”.
Steyer must think himself so clever and is so proud of himself. He has been going after the President for quite some time. He is an Obama guy and I think his daughter used to work for him. There was something out there a few years ago.
He can try and mask his crimes all he wants, but he isn’t the final judge.
I can understand Podesta’s forwarding to an assistant (“Hey, send a quick response for me”) but WHY would he copy such a mundane email to his brother unless it was not, indeed, mundane?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may be hard for some to see the world these creatures inhabit. It is all about “importance” and “importance” is acquired through “connections”. These emails, and who is on the string, is “important” to them. It is acknowledgement that the recipient “has arrived”, is “playing in the big leagues”, is one of the “Kool Kidz”.
There isn’t enough money or fame in the world to make me want to associate with this crowd. But, having said that, I’ve spent a lot of time in the D.C. area and the people who gravitate to that lifestyle LIVE this stuff.
Just like film stars in Hollyweird go to galas to be recognized, these pukes go to spirit cooking Satanic feasts with deviants. I can assure you that, if you asked any of them straight up “are you a Satanis?”, or “are you a pedophile?” they would laugh at you. It’s part of the game.
But, for those that have a hard time believing this, go ahead, refuse to believe it. You may sleep better at night, but I can assure you it continues to happen.
In the hundreds of emails from Podesta, et al, were many similar to this. Some of these were addressed or copied to “movers and shakers” in government and business. The discussions sounded mundane. There was one I recall thanking Podesta for “cheese-pizza” and a long narrative about how much their grandkids enjoyed it, etc..
There is no way that anyone reading that would think it was simply what it seemed on the surface. It made no sense and people do not talk like that. Things like “playing dominoes on pasta or cheese pizza” are not normal conversational topics.
There seem to be three primary groups when it comes to this. There are those that believe these things happen. There are those that seem to be constantly looking for ways to dismiss what is obvious in order to lessen the impact to them personally of what they perceive. And finally, there are those who categorically refuse to believe that people engage in this behavior even with the mountain of evidence that they do.
Frankly, once a person realized how monstrous this is, why they would want to soft-sell future revelations about it is a mystery. I suppose it is possible to know one of these mutts without being an active participant. I doubt that it is possible to know one in any depth without knowing what they’re about.
I have gathered (and I believe it true) from my reading that, if you come to know one of these characters, and they accept you for whatever reason, you will end up in a compromising situation, like it or not. All of them have “the goods” on each other and that is part of the game.
The septic tank is being drained, so all these ‘turds’ will be disposed of soon.
Give thanks to God that DJT won the election in spite of great attempts on the part of his and His enemy to prevent that victory. Keep thanking and praying every day, not just around Thanksgiving. The battle will continue after we are gone.
No wonder these psychos went berserk when Donald Trump won. They thought Hillary had it in the bag, and none of this would ever be investigated. What I would love to see is the expression of sheer panic on their faces when these Wikileaks were released and people began to put two and two together and discover the vile deeds these monsters are guilty of. They are truly consumed with evil! Like Mark Taylor says, their demons started coming out and they couldn’t keep them in check anymore. That’s why they are constantly being triggered and acting out like they do.
