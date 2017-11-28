5th survivor of Las Vegas shooting massacre killed in hit & run

Survivors of the October 1 Las Vegas mass shooting — the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history wherein lone gun man Stephen Paddock allegedly killed 58 and injured more than 500 people at the Harvest 91 country music festival — are being killed, one by one.
The latest is Roy McClellan, the fifth survivor to die — not from injuries sustained at the shooting.
KSN.com reports that on November 17, 2017, 52-year-old Roy McClellan was killed in a hit-and-run while hitchhiking on State Route 160 in Pahrump, about 50 miles west of Las Vegas.
The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro fled the scene, leaving McClellan for dead.
According to Fox News on November 26, 2017, “investigators had located the car believed to be involved in the accident and charges were pending.”
McClellan is the fifth survivor to die in incidents unrelated to the Las Vegas shooting. The other four are Kymberley Suchomel, Dennis Carver, Lorraine Carver, and Danny Contreras. What’s the statistical probability of that?
Kymberley Suchomel
On October 9, 2017, about a week after surviving the Las Vegas shooting in which she had not been injured, Kymberley Suchomel, 28, died suddenly in her sleep in her Apple Valley, CA home.
Suchomel was found by her grandmother, Julie Norton, just after 8:30 a.m., who believes Suchomel may have died in her sleep after her husband, Mike, had left for work at 4:30 a.m.
Norton said “Kymberley had epilepsy and she’s always been prone to seizures — she told her friend that she recently had three focal seizures. I believe the stress from the shooting took her life.” (Seacoastonline)
On October 5, 2017, Suchomel wrote on her Facebook page an account of what happened on the night of the shooting, which refers to multiple shooters and firecrackers preceding the gunshots. Although her Facebook page has since been set to private, her account is archived here. She wrote:
“From about 50 feet in front of us, and a little to the right, fire crackers were set off. Let me repeat that… FIRE CRACKERS WERE SET OFF. […] I would say about 15 seconds later, the first volley of gunfire was released. […] But then the 3rd volley hit… and it was close. Very, very close to us. I could physically see the impact of the bullets on the astro-turf, I could feel the warmth & the passing of bullets. […] The gentlemen that mocked me stating it was just fireworks fell to the ground, and he never got back up. The lady behind me (who was now in front of me) who was terrified as I told her to run, never got back up. I actually had to physically step over her body to run (something I am still struggling with, so please don’t attack me. I was absolutely in flight-or-fight mode). There was another person to my right who also wasn’t moving. We ran. […]
I thought to myself “we NEED to hide”, but as I looked quickly for somewhere to go, the gunfire once again got closer and closer. We couldn’t hide because they (and I do mean THEY) were chasing us. That exact moment is when I started to really panic. That is the exact moment in which I thought this was it, I was going to die, I was never going to see my family again. […] Bullets were coming from every direction. Behind us, in front of us, to the side of us. But I know, I just know, that there was someone chasing us. The entire time I felt this way. The farther we got from the venue, the closer the gunfire got. I kept looking back expecting to see the gunmen- and I say MEN because there was more than one person. There was more than one gun firing. 100% more than one. […]”
Dennis and Lorraine Carver
On October 16, husband and wife Dennis, 52, and Lorraine Carver, 53, who had survived the Las Vegas shooting two weeks ago, were killed when their Mercedes smashed into a metal gate and brick pillars less than a mile from their home in Riverside, California. California Highway Patrol said their car was engulfed by fire and it took firefighters nearly an hour to contain the blaze. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Danny Contreras
On the morning of October 23, 2017, Las Vegas police found Danny Contreras, 35, fatally shot in a vacant home. Police said Contreras had been shot several times in the upper torso, and that the killing was likely related to narcotics. (Las Vegas Review Journal)
According to Zero Hedge, Contreras was a survivor of the Las Vegas shooting and that, like Kymberley Suchomel, he had also publicly claimed there were multiple gunmen the night of the attack.
In a tweet on October 5, four days after the mass shooting, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange implied that the shooting had been staged by the FBI and gave a link to a Business Insider article claiming that “The FBI is ‘manufacturing terrorism cases’ on a greater scale than ever before.”
What’s new? The whole affair stinks from day one. Same with 9/11. Same with Sandy (this one goes beyond stench). Same with so many others. Yep, the swamp needs to be drained, but it won’t happen. From red flag events to pedophilia, drug money and what not, the powers that be are well and thriving. It’s Armageddon. And it’s not Hollyweird, it’s for real.
When it comes to these kinds of conspiracy theories, I do have to wonder though. How can the same government that is completely incompetent and inefficient in everything it touches, successfully pull of such elaborate schemes?
I’ve questioned that as well. Also, how could it be that no one has spilled the beans about any of these events?
Nonetheless, these deaths are very suspicious to me.
Who says they successfully pulled off these elaborate schemes? If they did, there wouldn’t be gaping holes and anomalies for us to question.
Dr, Eowyn, you hit the nail on the head with a sledgehammer! I was going to say the very same thing. If they were smart enough to leave no holes, no one would even come close to suspect these are suspicious. I believe they just rely on the fact that they think most people are stupid and gullible and will swallow anything the MSM throws out there, and regretfully, they may well be right. I believe Lenin called such people “useful idiots” if I am not mistaken; today, we call them liberals, politically correct zombies.
what a shame… another death from route 91 10 01 (911 01) vegas shooting.
yeah, what are the odds?
No mention by the MSM that 30 FBI checked into the Mandalay the day before the shooting. People who are witnesses need to keep their identity secret for now.
Then there is the Hooters anomaly. 17 ambulances were counted pulling bodies out of the nearby Hooters on the night of the Mandalay Bay shooting.
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas…….Unless you get on Facebook and tell people you saw more than one shooter……Then, what happens in Vegas follows you home and kills you there.
