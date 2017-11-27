Indiana “Night Nurse” says white women raising sons who are rapists and killers

Imagine the quality of care this nurse might give white women and their sons.
From Fox News: A controversial tweet allegedly posted Friday by a nurse at one of the largest hospital systems in the nation has sparked an internal investigation.
The tweet came from an account named “Night Nurse,” linked to Indiana University Health employee Taiyesha Baker, FOX59 reported.
“Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves b___,” the tweet read.
An IU Health spokesman confirmed to FOX59 that Baker is a registered nurse, but declined to reveal the hospital where she is currently employed.
“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”
Baker claimed to work in pediatrics in previously deleted tweets.
According to public records obtained by FOX59, Baker was most recently issued a nursing license on Oct. 30 (I found it online).
The Twitter account behind the controversial messages, @tai_fieri, was originally deleted after the post sparked a firestorm, but now appears to have been created by a different user who is posting new tweets, the IndyStar reported.
Talk about projection! I think the numbers speak for themselves
Facts clearly don’t matter to Taiyesha Baker:
so with all the white serial killers that we see on the news do they want us to believe that there are more black serial killers around…….name at least 3
I’ll name not just 3, but 10:
https://www.ranker.com/list/black-serial-killers/ranker-crime
There’s also Kevin Cooper, Kermit Alexander, and Marcus Wesson.
So, if you don’t get information from the corporate, fake news operation mockinbird media outlets, then it didn’t happen?
Lol George you got served!
“Taiyesha,” which is definitely not an Anglo/European name, obviously has a big chip on her shoulder.
Hopefully she never works her way into the maternity ward. I’d be fearful of having any white babies under her supervision.
“…issued a nursing license on Oct. 30…”
“…a recently hired IU Health employee…”
Ms. Baker is obviously not too concerned about having a long term career since she shot herself in the foot within less than a month of getting her license & a job.
People really do seem to be getting dumber & dumber. If she wants to rant online re “race issues,” she should have become an independent libtard “journalist,” not a NURSE.
Her “career” at IU is over. https://nypost.com/2017/11/27/nurse-loses-job-over-post-suggesting-sons-of-white-women-be-sacrificed/
Hey, she should be able to go to Africa. It doesn’t pay much but you don’t have to be around all those white devils either. She’ll be perfectly safe there.
She clearly ignores the demographics of crime. But that would be profiling. All of us, no matter what color or ethnicity, have the capacity to be violent or criminal. But most cultures teach their children that violent crime is wrong. Sadly, many black women teach their children by word and example to commit acts of violence.
That black security guard had the patience of Job. I would have wanted to shut her big trap a lot sooner, but he held off quite a good while.
Did you notice the outstretched NECKS (of defiance) of the two women when they approached the security guard hollering their heads off at him? It’s like they puffed out their chests & stretched their necks to prove their stubbornness, practically begging to have their lights punched out.
The Bible mentions “outstretched necks” &/or “stretched forth necks” when the “daughters of Zion” were being “haughty” (Isaiah 3:16): http://biblehub.com/kjv/isaiah/3-16.htm
The video at YT does not say what the original problem was; were the women caught shoplifting or maybe a catfight erupted in the store?
The dummy “father” &/or “husband” of the lady & kids let his “old lady” & kids scream at the security guard for five minutes & then he only came forward to gripe at the security guard AFTER the guard was left to deal with the hysteria himself. Why didn’t “daddy” take care of his old lady & kids right off the bat instead of standing around doing nothing?
What a mess. Way too much “drama” for me. Always shop during off-hours to avoid the crowds!
It’s more along the lines of do I want to spend the hours of paperwork and debriefing for tasing this fool or not?
A couple of years ago I watched a video on a subway, I think it was in Philadelphia. This gang of black girls was mouthing off to a white guy who was just trying to mind his own business. They kept getting in his face, cussing at him, calling him names and slapping him.
Finally a big black guy told them to leave the guy alone. The leader of the girls strutted over, got right in this guy’s face and spit at him. He knocked her out, cold. It was a thing of beauty and she totally had it coming. When she came to they left the train sobbing. Good!
that taser was the only thing that could shut her up! I applauded when the security guard finally tasered her…she deserved it!
She had no right to trespass, assault him and commit battery upon him as well.
what a matronly example she sets for her children!….not!
unfortunately, this kind of behavior is far too common today.
Sadly, someone chose to procreate with these womyn.
so much programmed hatred and very ignorant remarks by this so-called “nurse”….
someone with this type of belief system should not have a license nor be allowed to work with the general public.
Not only this but what about the screening process? This woman should have been screened out a long time ago. People with this type of deep seated bias do not keep a lid on it.
Dr. Eowyn, You may want to post this:
WATCH:
DHS Officer and author of “See Something, Say Nothing” speaks to “The Perfect Storm” ….The Gulftainer deal that put Saddams rogue nuclear mastermind Dr. Jafar Dhia Jafar, who was on Centcom’s “Blacklist” as an enemy combatant, inside the wire at Port Canaveral with an illegal 35 year lease to cargo container operations at critical military infrastructure. Dr. Jafar designed the miniaturized nuclear weapon “Beach Ball” that is strikingly similar to that which has recently been seen on North Korean television with Kim Jung un.
The GULFTAINER DEAL, code named “Project Pelican” bypassed the safeguards of a CFIUS national security review as ISNA (funds Hamas) operative Aimen MIR was the Treasury Department chairman of CFIUS, who not only put the URANIUM ONE DEAL through but also put through the more deadly GULFTAINER DEAL.
GULFTAINER entered into a joint venture with Russia’s Rostec/Rosoboronexport, the exporter of the catastrophic Trojan Horse weapons system the Club K. The Club K appears to be a standard intermodal cargo container but carries either 4 Kalibre missiles, cruise missiles , nuclear or EMP.
Dr. Peter Pry reports Iran has purchased the Club K from Russia. The Club K Kalibre missiles can take out an aircraft carrier. Once delivered into America the Club K can be placed on rail car, riverine or flatbed trucks to every hamlet in America.
Yes, Obama built this national security disaster and opened the doors to another, far more deadly, strike on the homeland from inside of America.
Are Russian Made Club-K Cargo Container Cruise Missile Launchers in the U.S.? | Worldview Weekend
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tube/video/are-russian-made-club-k-cargo-container-cruise-missile-launchers-us
How about this?
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/11/24/obama-admin-s-35-yr-lease-of-port-canaveral-to-middle-east-company-with-russian-ties-endangers-u-s-national-security/
Yes thank you and our friend John. I noted Admiral Lyon’s piece on Thanksgiving. Thank you for getting on board and working to protect our national security. This is a national security disaster in the making that will make Pearl Harbor look like a cake walk.
I posted the DHS officer Phil Haney’s interview as it makes a complicated story more easily understood.
Here is the original report on the Port Canaveral investigation that Admiral Ace Lyons and Phil Haney are working from:
Center for Security Policy | Center Occasional Paper Exposes a Perfect Storm of Threat –By Mary Fanning and Alan Jones
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2017/11/13/center-occasional-paper-exposes-a-perfect-storm-of-threat-port-canaveral-container-lease-tied-to-russian-club-k-missile-system/
