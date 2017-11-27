Hypocrite: Miley Cyrus gets new tattoo that says, “Be Kind”

From the Hillary Clinton-loving womyn who has said/done the following “kind” things:
- “Donald Trump is a f*cking nightmare”
- “I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people”
- “Trump can’t can’t stop won’t stop saying stupid a** sexist s***”
- “I despise the existence of this f***!” (referring to Trump, of course)
- “You’re and assh*le @govpenceIN”
- Cyrus portrays an overly sexual Michele Bachman in a government shutdown music video set to her hit song, “We Can’t Stop”
- Miley Cyrus Bashes Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ Video for Featuring Guns: “I’m Not Sure How Titties are Worse”
- Miley Cyrus has a message for Bernie Sanders supporters who won’t vote for Hillary Clinton next month: “You’re f*cking crazy.”
- “Kiss my ashtanga ass if you aren’t voting for @hillaryclinton”
Flaming hypocrite.
From Daily Mail: Miley Cyrus added to her extensive collection of tattoos on Saturday.
The singer posted an Instagram story showing a pair of new inkings — one on the back of each wrist, which spelled out the mantra: BE KIND.
She used the artwork to spell out a longer message: ‘Never forget to… BE KIND To All!
After undergoing the needle in her own bedroom, she then returned the favor on the artist. The Wrecking Ball star has more than 30 tattoos spread over her body.
She also used Instagram to show off the birthday present fiancé Liam Hemsworth gifted her for her 25th birthday: a rainbow necklace.
The ‘Malibu’ hitmaker is celebrated her special day on Thursday, and has took to Instagram to brand Liam as ‘winning’ after he bought her a necklace featuring the word ‘Lili’ – which is Miley’s nickname for her ‘Hunger Games’ star beau – engraved with rainbow coloured gems.
DCG
Hopefully, mellowing with age at great speed. Maybe, new speech writer and publicity agent.
Excellent compilation of “be kind” Miley’s hate speech, DCG!
She is demon possessed, pure and simple. I expect this and much more from her legion of demon. Music and film industry is loaded with demons.
Oh, yeah, right…
