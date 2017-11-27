Gender Taliban comes to the Church of Sweden

The tyranny and insanity of Gender PC has come to Christianity.
Throughout the Old Testament, God is referred to as “he”. In Luke 11, Jesus taught the disciples “The Lord’s Prayer” that begins with “Our Father, who art in heaven,” not “The Lady’s Prayer” that begins with “Our Mother, who art in heaven”.
Despite all that, the Church of Sweden — the largest religious institution in Sweden — is replacing all masculine pronouns for God with gender-neutral words.
The RT reports that on November 23, 2017, the annual autumn convention of the Church of Sweden’s leadership in Uppsala approved a new handbook on how to conduct services — on the language, liturgy, music and other aspects of worship.
According to the new handbook, which replaces the previous version from 1968, the clergy are to avoid terms like “Lord” and “He” in worship services because they imply that God is male. Instead, the clergy are to adopt gender-neutral wording to make the Church “more inclusive”.
Critics of the change say it undermines the concept of the Holy Trinity, which is referred to as “the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit” by Christians. They see the gender neutrality rules as politicizing matters of faith and a potential hurdle in spiritual communion between the Church of Sweden and other Christian denominations.
Christer Pahlmblad, an associate theology professor at Sweden’s Lund University, told Denmark’s Lutheran newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad the move was “not smart” and disrespects the theological heritage of Christianity — “You cannot replace 2,000 years of theology.”
The national Evangelical Lutheran Church was the state religion of Sweden until 2000 and currently has over 6 million baptized members in a country of 10 million. Women have been ordained as priests since 1960 and currently comprise 45% of the ordained clergy and an even greater share among the leadership.
Its head, Antje Jackelén, 62, is one of a handful of female archbishops in Christian churches. In 2013, Jackelén was elected 70th Archbishop of Uppsala and Primate of the Church of Sweden on a progressive platform. She is well known for interpreting Christian dogma from a spiritual rather than literal standpoint. As an example, Jackelén said that those who see the virginity of Mary, mother of Jesus, as “a biological issue have completely missed the point.”
Jackelén dismisses the idea that human gender is applicable to God. According to the Swedish national news agency TT, Jackelén said that “Theologically, we know that God is beyond our gender determinations, God is not human.”
~Eowyn
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
How did the Swedes become a suicidal culture???!!!
Actually, back in the early ’60’s, that question was being asked. There was a film, I think it was called “Mondo Carne” (or something close to that) about strange phenomena all over the world. Sweden was cited for their suicide rate. The film attributed it to the gloominess of the place.
Personally, I think they were among the first European cultures to put God on the back burner. They seemed not to want God to be a part of their daily lives or decision making. They thought they were “cutting edge”.
It has been a socialist country for a very long time.
Liberalism.
How dare God object! Talk about arrogant. I won’t get into a long-winded lecture on theology but suffice it to say that the “Evangelical Lutherans” (whatever THAT is), don’t speak for me.
Neither to the “Full-Gospel Tabernacle of Signs and Serpents Rising”. That’s the trouble with a divided Church, idiots take themselves entirely too seriously, then they get followers.
In the Bible and the catechism of the Catholic church the Blessed Trinity- Father, Son and Holy Spirit are all masculine. But Wisdom, an attribute of God, is a she. In some languages the word wisdom is neuter, but not so in Hebrew. In Hebrew, wisdom is definitely female. The Bible doesn’t play the neuter gender game.
A good friend of mine who is a Catholic priest gave a great homily on this very subject. Here is a paraphrase from it. The “new” theology we are seeing these days is unfortunately based on the theology of self instead of Christ, making it useless for the salvation of souls. Do not be led astray by these Swedish idiots pretending to be clerics.
Amen. Your priest friend knows the score.
Excuse me, but I am befuddled in my older age abt these “new age theologians” & that of which I’ve been reading for all my years….I could think of 20 Bible verses, & looked them up easily to check myself, that stress that fact that MAN was made in the image of GOD (“Man and Woman, He made them”—-showing that man came first….and was based upon God’s image). In fact, the first, Genesis 1:26-27 says it twice. Most of the verses say it twice–or more, making sure it is said in with a choice of words repeated that leave no doubt. I really don’t care if God is male or female or a vapor—-if it floats the boats of people like Jakelen—let her “rock on.” But, I know for SURE that Christ existed historically, and He was male…his mother was female……and if you are a believer, then you accept from your Holy Book that Christ was the ONLY BEGOTTEN SON of his FATHER, through Mary, his mother. That’s the way birth works, you guys. One way or another….still takes the SAME chromosomal parts to grow a human being inside another human being. That’s what was available THEN if you were going to be brought into life on Earth…..and that’s all that is available NOW, thousands of years later. We can not now, and never will, legislte a different reality.
If they were ALL some miasmic, ethereal, vaporous, unisexed individuals/ Gods/ Deities of any kind, any religion
….would it change anything within the Christian religion, really? Are people attracted to the Divine in life and death due to gender or due to the spirit? I don’t know the answer anymore myself. I thought that our religious studies and traditions in this country were fueled by the divine, and that we always gave expressioin to them in the ways that our Holy book taught us to speak….b/c for centuries…that’s what we could understand universally……and I NEVER EVER thought it to be exclusionary ……like I knew that “mankind” meant ALL OF US. These “gender-benders” are “half-a-bubble-off” of level these days, IMO. Seems to me that they are working through their own gender “angst” in public through one venue and the next, and we “have” to suffer them. I’m willing to let them have their own proclivities about this…but, OH GOD, I pray (OFTEN) that they would just let me alone to MINE, too. When did this TAIL start wagging the dog? There are statistically maybe 1% to a high of 4% of gender-fluid people in the USA or the world, and suddenly, they are “in control” of major institutions–religious and secular—-& major historically-held mores, belief systems, political systems, school systems, public bathrooms, legal systems/rulings on and on ad nauseum. When are they going to realize that they are JUST a part of the pack? They are NOT really all that “special.” There are legions of others—the differently abled, the homeless, the abandoned Vet, the beaten women, the abused children, the shy, the bold, the aged, the mentally ill, the “differently looking” and so on and so on ad infinitim….that are AHEAD OF THEM in line with tryng to have a voice?????
