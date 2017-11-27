Gender Taliban comes to the Church of Sweden

The tyranny and insanity of Gender PC has come to Christianity.

Throughout the Old Testament, God is referred to as “he”. In Luke 11, Jesus taught the disciples “The Lord’s Prayer” that begins with “Our Father, who art in heaven,” not “The Lady’s Prayer” that begins with “Our Mother, who art in heaven”.

Despite all that, the Church of Sweden — the largest religious institution in Sweden — is replacing all masculine pronouns for God with gender-neutral words.

The RT reports that on November 23, 2017, the annual autumn convention of the Church of Sweden’s leadership in Uppsala approved a new handbook on how to conduct services — on the language, liturgy, music and other aspects of worship.

According to the new handbook, which replaces the previous version from 1968, the clergy are to avoid terms like “Lord” and “He” in worship services because they imply that God is male. Instead, the clergy are to adopt gender-neutral wording to make the Church “more inclusive”.

Critics of the change say it undermines the concept of the Holy Trinity, which is referred to as “the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit” by Christians. They see the gender neutrality rules as politicizing matters of faith and a potential hurdle in spiritual communion between the Church of Sweden and other Christian denominations.

Christer Pahlmblad, an associate theology professor at Sweden’s Lund University, told Denmark’s Lutheran newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad the move was “not smart” and disrespects the theological heritage of Christianity — “You cannot replace 2,000 years of theology.”

The national Evangelical Lutheran Church was the state religion of Sweden until 2000 and currently has over 6 million baptized members in a country of 10 million. Women have been ordained as priests since 1960 and currently comprise 45% of the ordained clergy and an even greater share among the leadership.

Its head, Antje Jackelén, 62, is one of a handful of female archbishops in Christian churches. In 2013, Jackelén was elected 70th Archbishop of Uppsala and Primate of the Church of Sweden on a progressive platform. She is well known for interpreting Christian dogma from a spiritual rather than literal standpoint. As an example, Jackelén said that those who see the virginity of Mary, mother of Jesus, as “a biological issue have completely missed the point.”

Jackelén dismisses the idea that human gender is applicable to God. According to the Swedish national news agency TT, Jackelén said that “Theologically, we know that God is beyond our gender determinations, God is not human.”

See “Welcome to Sweden! – where men wear pink pussies“.

~Eowyn

