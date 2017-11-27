Look at the trajectory of this flying tire!
The tire above caused no human injuries or material damage.
Sadly, that’s not the case in other flying tire incidents.
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Look at the trajectory of this flying tire!
The tire above caused no human injuries or material damage.
Sadly, that’s not the case in other flying tire incidents.
~Eowyn
|Anonymous on Hypocrite: Miley Cyrus gets ne…
|lophatt on Indiana “Night Nurse…
|DCG on Indiana “Night Nurse…
|lophatt on Indiana “Night Nurse…
|Alma on Richard Branson, billionaire O…
|Alma on Richard Branson, billionaire O…
|Alma on New York Times promoting sexua…
|daveyone1 on Attack of the flying tire
|Alma on New York Times promoting sexua…
|Alma on LAPD predicts even bigger name…
|DCG on Gun background checks hit a ne…
|Maryaha on Gun background checks hit a ne…
|Josh on Thief robs store where everyon…
|Josh on Indiana “Night Nurse…
|Josh on Indiana “Night Nurse…
It’s an alleged tire, and it’s owner lawyers up.
Hey, Congress can tack a new law regarding flying tires on the budget bill and threaten to shut down the gov if it isn’t passed.
LikeLike
Wowowow, those are scary video clips! That’s the first I’ve ever seen of “flying tires,” even with 40 years of driving experience. Thank God I never encountered a flying tire in person. Very dangerous. I don’t even recall ever having a tire go flat while driving. Whew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I encountered a flying tire on the freeway once. Luckily I avoided it. Scary stuff!
LikeLike
What can happen when the rubber leaves the road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on necltr and commented:
Good reflexes of those seated at the desk, tragedy for man hit on the head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Yes, tires attached to cars, trucks, etc. , should be checked like filling up your car with gas and the air in your tires. We don’t realize with wear and tear – they do work loose. Our neighbor’s son was killed years ago when a loose tire came rolling down the freeway and hit the car windshield he was a passenger
It happens.
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Laws of Physics cannot be broken. I appreciate the humor at the outset, but stories of this kind used to be legion on New York City’s (and N.Y. State’s) roads. Take a look again at video # 2 where the tire hits the man on the head from behind, where the man gets smacked down on his face. Make no mistake: I’d like to find out what happened to him—he very likely could have been killed!
For 28 years, my father—we lived in Flushing, New York at the time—drove the Long Island Expressway east to Deer Park and Melville, Long Island, to work. He told me the horror stories and the near misses—of a tire bouncing parallel to his car in the same direction—in the opposite direction, down the road. Of accidents that happened 100 feet in front of him.
News Channels had a number of stories of trucks that lost a tire—only to bounce into a bus’s front window—at least one killed a bus driver with people on board!
I have been most lucky: In all of my travels, I saw only one car lose a right rear tire in the fast lane when I was in the middle lane. Luckily, the road was not crowded, and we were all going about 30 mph. The driver—an older man—was able to keep control of his car.
These accidents seem to have declined drastically over here in the past few years—Thank God! And, Yes, to bring it to the spiritual level, traffic or some other department, I never thought I would live as long as I have. I really am convinced that we have a Guardian Angel, and that Angel can see the event, in real time, before the laws of physics can take effect.
In other words, the spiritual level is this: We cannot see the End, in Time, of our actions, until they occur. But God Can! God Sees the end from the beginning and we cannot. This being said, God can Deputize His Angel to observe the Same. And in observing the Same, that Angel can take the proper corrective and safe action—upon any agent involved in the accident event—to safeguard the person God Commands be Safeguarded.
In other words, in our World of Nature, we are limited to secondary causes: If I want to talk to you on the phone, I must take the cell phone out of my pocket, tap the screen a number of times, and wait for a dial tone. If I want a light on, I have to get out of my chair, walk to the wall, and flip a switch.
God is not confined to the “tyranny” of secondary causes. When God Said, “Let There Be Light!” BEHOLD, there was LIGHT. And this happened BEFORE He Created the very first star.
THIS is why I believe in miracles. Jesus was and is a Wonder Worker. But He is NO “Magician!” Jesus was able to make the deaf hear, the blind see, the crippled walk, cleanse lepers and even Raise the Dead. He could do these things because He IS GOD, and He is not confined to the Laws of Physics. Because he is not confined to secondary causes—said causes recognized by the pagans Aristotle and Plato! He worked His Miracles to prove His Credentials, to elicit faith and belief, and to command us how to live after His Teachings and Example. THIS—in addition to the physical evidence we have from the Holy Shroud of Turin and the electronic recordings that have been observed at His Burial Site (which FOTM posted about in an article this year) are proof enough to me that He is God, that His Authority maintains, even absent photographs and video recordings, across the Centuries, because these things obey, in the true phenomenological sense, the FORENSIC EVIDENCE that Human Reason requires for belief.
Bouncing tires can be funny and can make us squirm! But I am absolutely convinced, given my time on this Earth, given the testimony of others (including my own parents and other family members and other people I have spoken to) and, given the physical forensic evidence, that we are not alone in this game.
And Yet, this evidence, in and of itself, cannot and will not cure me of my ACEDIA. This feeling of being a BUM. Of being a NOBODY.
Dear Lord Jesus, Have Mercy on me, a sinner!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike