Waaaa: Eminem is “extremely angry” that Trump hasn’t reacted to him

From Yahoo: Eminem is still angry with President Donald Trump, but this time, it’s personal. In an interview on Shade45, the rapper says he anticipated an angry response the president to his freestyle cypher “The Storm,” but nothing has happened yet.

Eminem delivered an angry verse about the president on October 6 at the BET Hip Hop Awards, calling him a “racist grandpa”. Though the video went viral, racking up 34 million views as of this writing, the president never responded to Eminem, a fact that seems to have angered him more.

“I was and still am extremely angry,” Eminem said on his XM radio station. “I can’t stand that motherf**ker. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

Trump tends to tweet angrily after watching Fox News programs including Fox & Friends, specifically about any subjects the talk show hosts bring up. He has also attacked several late night talk show hosts for criticizing him, a fact which has excited The Late Show ’s Stephen Colbert. For whatever reason, it appears the president was not watching the BET Hip Hop Awards.

If the president does decide to watch Eminem’s freestyle, he’ll be treated to lyrics like “Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for” and “This is for Colin [Kaepernick], ball up a fist! / And keep that st balled like Donald the bch!”

Eminem has begun chants at his live performances insulting the president, in the weeks since October 6, as BET reports. But these, too, have fallen on deaf ears. Fox News is, unsurprisingly, less surprised that Trump hasn’t responded to the video it calls a “five-minute freestyle rap bashing.”

Eminem actually shares a geographical fanbase with the president. Both of their most devoted fans tend to live “in whiter and more rural places: West Virginia; southern Ohio; eastern Kentucky; deep north Maine; the Ozarks in Missouri; across the Great Plains,” The New York Times pointed out in October. That means Eminem’s anti-Trump verse probably caused the most controversy in those states.

Although Eminem’s anger at the president is probably authentic, it’s worth pointing out that he may have been hoping for a high-profile beef with Trump in order to promote his new album, “Revival.” While the album was originally scheduled for 2018, new reports hint that it may be released in December. XXL suggests it could hit December 8, based on an analysis of typical release dates from Eminem’s label, Interscope Records.

