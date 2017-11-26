Richard Branson, billionaire Obama pal, accused of sexual assault

The Weinstein Effect continues.

Now it’s Richard Branson, 67, the English billionaire founder of the Virgin Group of more than 400 companies, including Virgin Atlantic airline.

Branson is pro European Union and anti Brexit. (See “Secret document kept truth about EU membership from Brits for 50 years“)

He is also a pal of Barack Obama, whom Branson invited for an extended holiday on his private Necker Island in the Caribbean after Obama (finally) left the White House. That was when this pic of gender-ambiguous Obama kite-surfing was taken.

James Beal, Simon Boyle and Chloe Mayer report for The Sun, Nov. 24, 2017, that singer Antonia Jenae, 44, said Sir Richard Branson “motorboated” her at an alcohol-fueled party in 2010 on the billionaire’s Necker Island — “burying his head” in her boobs and making a boat engine noise.

Jenae said Branson had been drinking but did not seem drunk, and that he also “begged” her to go topless.

Jenae, from Florida, is a backup singer in “superstar” Joss Stone‘s band, whom Branson invited to his home on Necker Island, which he’d bought when he was only 28 years old.

Jenae said:

“His behavior was disgusting. I feel like it was sexual assault. We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts. He went ‘brrrrrr’ and just walked away. It was surreal, totally out of the blue. Joss and I were like, ‘What the hell was that?!’ Everyone was wondering why I wasn’t angry because I’m usually a firebrand. But I was just too shocked. We’d spent the day chilling out, touring the island. We had lunch and dinner. We were in the pool and there was a big, beautiful statue of a goddess there with her boobs out. Richard Branson tried to get me to show him my boobs and I said: ‘No!’ I was wearing a one-piece swimsuit and at the time I was very heavy chested.”

Branson’s behavior was seen by Joss and other stunned onlookers. Jenae said she and Joss recorded a video shortly after to capture their astonishment. According to The Sun, “a source” confirmed that Joss remembers the incident.

Representatives of Branson released a statement denying any wrongdoing:

“Everyone appeared to enjoy their time on the island. Richard has no recollection of this matter and neither do his family and friends, who were with him on the island at the time. There would never have been any intention to offend or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way and Richard apologises if anyone felt that way during their time on the island.”

Jenae says she is now speaking out following the Hollywood sex scandal because “This needs to stop. I want everyone else to know what Richard Branson did. I don’t want him to do this to anyone else. He is a man in a powerful position.”

In a CNN interview in October 2016, Branson said he’s terrified of the thought of Donald Trump becoming president of the United States because of “how dangerous it was to have somebody so vindictive in the White House,” and that he felt no choice but to speak out to “let people who believe that Trump is wonderful know that there is a side to Trump that is dangerous and rather unpleasant and certainly unforgiving.”

Branson also said “I don’t think he’s a great businessman” and that Trump’s “unpredictability would unsettle the markets”.

Below is an August 2017 Bloomberg graph showing the number of market highs divided by the number of years each president was in office (in Trump’s case, 0.53 years so far), ranked from highest to lowest:

~Eowyn

