Adrenochrome and Elite Vampirism

Mind Bleach Alert!!!

The following is a highly disputed subject. We don’t know how truthful or untruthful these assertions are. And on a subject dealing with extreme child abuse it is almost impossible to remain fair minded in examining the accusations.

On such a subject, to be accused is to be found guilty without trial.

I offer this because “where there is smoke, there is fire.” There is too much going on for it to be nothing. So even though Snopes (a guy and his cat and his dominatrix assistant with a bunch of CIA money) rejects this story, I think we need to keep the question open until more is known.

Killing children in the most terrifying way to extract the most potent form of adrenachrome from their blood

I usually block stories like this because they are so beyond the pale. But they are popping up everywhere right now.

The “Lolita Express” is real. The disappearance of children is real. Blond children kidnapped from midwestern malls in America has been going on for at least 30 years. The annual elite idol worship at Bohemian Grove is real.

This is so awful it is hard to deal with it sanely. A youtube video surfaced this past week claiming Keanu Reeves fled Hollywood after discovering this practice.

The Podesta story takes on new significance when seen in the context of the Keanu Reeves assertions. People who would do anything for money and power seem to be the engine of what is wrong with western society right now.

Just one caveat, a very important one to keep in mind:

Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.

So, in the fear of the Lord, please do not assume the youtube here are telling the truth. We don’t know the Podestas, Clintons or Hollywood elites, and are NOT eye witnesses. Like the OJ trial, not having been at the scene of the crime, we may never know the truth about it.

Be careful to remain “wise as a serpent and harmless as a dove.”

♞

Advertisements