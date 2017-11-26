Adrenochrome and Elite Vampirism

Mind Bleach Alert!!!
The following is a highly disputed subject. We don’t know how truthful or untruthful these assertions are. And on a subject dealing with extreme child abuse it is almost impossible to remain fair minded in examining the accusations.
On such a subject, to be accused is to be found guilty without trial.
I offer this because “where there is smoke, there is fire.” There is too much going on for it to be nothing. So even though Snopes (a guy and his cat and his dominatrix assistant with a bunch of CIA money) rejects this story, I think we need to keep the question open until more is known.
Killing children in the most terrifying way to extract the most potent form of adrenachrome from their blood
I usually block stories like this because they are so beyond the pale. But they are popping up everywhere right now.
The “Lolita Express” is real. The disappearance of children is real. Blond children kidnapped from midwestern malls in America has been going on for at least 30 years. The annual elite idol worship at Bohemian Grove is real.
This is so awful it is hard to deal with it sanely. A youtube video surfaced this past week claiming Keanu Reeves fled Hollywood after discovering this practice.
The Podesta story takes on new significance when seen in the context of the Keanu Reeves assertions. People who would do anything for money and power seem to be the engine of what is wrong with western society right now.
Just one caveat, a very important one to keep in mind:
Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.
So, in the fear of the Lord, please do not assume the youtube here are telling the truth. We don’t know the Podestas, Clintons or Hollywood elites, and are NOT eye witnesses. Like the OJ trial, not having been at the scene of the crime, we may never know the truth about it.
Be careful to remain “wise as a serpent and harmless as a dove.”
Would not put anything past these vultures.
We must at least stop thinking that such things could never happen. Even some of bad character project whatever goodness within them thinking that such evil could not take place.
David Icke and a host of other intrepid independent investigative journalists worked indefatigably for over 20 years to break the Jimmy Savile story. Others worked tirelessly to break the Franklin Scandal, which included kidnapping children from Boys Town and implicated former President George H.W. Bush in the scandal re.: the disappearance of Johnny Gosch.
Reports of the Clinton Foundation’s fund-raising for Haiti after the earthquake there implicated Laura Silsby, an associate of the Clintons, in child-trafficking there. Now we have Corey Feldman coming out and naming a few people. Harvey Weinstein has been implicating in sexually harassing and assaulting grown women, at least two men have accused Kevin Spacey of rape or sexual assault, and more is about to come out.
Looks like President Trump’s crusade against pedophilia is about to pay blue chip dividends.
The sacrificing of children described in this article was advocated by Aleister Crowley, and a number of elites and actors have been engaging in this practice for decades. The British Royal Family (or members of it) have been plausibly and credibly accused of the same. Ditto at least two former Prime Ministers, Edward Heath among them.
Dr. Henry Makow has been reporting on elite pedophilia and Satanism ever since he opened his site. So, YES, I am ready, willing and able to grant a fair hearing to these stories and the people who tell them.
What I WILL NOT believe, at the present time, are the accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, because it has been corroborated that some women were PAID to come out and falsely accuse him of things he did not do. (This does not mean I like the man: I don’t know that much about him, other than his defense of the Ten Commandments being displayed in courthouses, which I am unconditionally in favor of).
So I am not terribly concerned about bearing false witness on the part of anyone, except for the false accusers of Roy Moore. And I imagine a lot more is happening behind the scenes that we don’t know of yet. But those details will come out, once the sealed indictments are opened and the arrests are made.
I eagerly await the transfer of the balance of power in our governmental and cultural centers to the defenders of innocence. Something tells me it’s going to happen, and SOON. (And the public will have to deal with its own cognitive dissonance, just like it has dealt with its dissonance re.: 9/11—which is to say they will be in denial about it until their terminal breath!)
I completely agree. I’d like to add that there is a certain danger in mixing these behaviors together as if they are all part and parcel of each other. To some degree they are related, i.e. as perversions or sexual conduct, but there is a huge matter of “degree”.
It’s a long road between annoying a grown woman and cannibalizing a kid. I have never been one to say “we would be better not to know”, but we should wonder at the “why now?” factor at work here.
Sexual abuse, both of adults and children is as old as human beings. The occult elements are somewhat newer. The use of body parts and blood to prolong life is now considered “cutting edge”. I have no doubt that there is a thriving business in this as we have more billionaires than ever before.
As people’s religious beliefs and standards decline their willingness to engage in forbidden practices increase. Christianity has been under constant, unremitting attack since its inception. Since wealth has been allowed to determine acceptability rather than moral authority we find ourselves where we are currently.
Wealth, and its misuse, is a totally self-serving force. At the risk of displaying my ignorance, I find it amazing that having gone from dangling success at everyone as incentive, we now have “austerity” and no hope and people still follow the foul counsel of these devils.
Apparently, for most, “acceptance” is more important than wealth or security. It is apparent that a great many would rather seek the affirmation of evil than battle against it. Regardless, our basic choice remains the same. It may be that even fewer come to pass through that narrow gate.
