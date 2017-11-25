Waah! Man now regrets renouncing US citizenship because Trump won

They are not only mentally disordered, liberals are also stupid.

In a snit because Donald John Trump won the 2016 presidential election, a man renounced his U.S. citizenship and went to Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

Now he regrets having renounced his citizenship because he needs to be a citizen to work in the United States.

His wife posted this online:

The man is doubly an idiot for believing what he read on a message board, The Straight Dope — that “sometimes the U.S. will quietly give back citizenship to people who renounced it”.

Not true.

According to the State Department, renunciation of U.S. citizenship is irrevocable, i.e., impossible to change.

The following is from the U.S. Department of State website:

G. IRREVOCABILITY OF RENUNCIATION Finally, those contemplating a renunciation of U.S. citizenship should understand that the act is irrevocable, except as provided in section 351 of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1483), and cannot be canceled or set aside absent a successful administrative review or judicial appeal. Section 351(b) of the INA provides that an applicant who renounced his or her U.S. citizenship before the age of eighteen (or lost citizenship related to certain foreign military service under the age of 18) can have that citizenship reinstated if he or she makes that desire known to the Department of State within six months after attaining the age of eighteen. See also Title 22, Code of Federal Regulations, section 50.20. See also Section 50.51 of Title 22 of the Code of Federal Regulations regarding the administrative review of previous determinations of loss of U.S. citizenship. Renunciation is the most unequivocal way by which a person can manifest an intention to relinquish U.S. citizenship. Please consider the effects of renouncing U.S. citizenship, described above, before taking this serious and irrevocable action. […] Former U.S. citizens would be required to obtain a visa to travel to the United States or show that they are eligible for admission pursuant to the terms of the Visa Waiver Program. If unable to qualify for a visa, the person could be permanently barred from entering the United States. If the Department of Homeland Security determines that the renunciation is motivated by tax avoidance purposes, the individual will be found inadmissible to the United States under Section 212(a)(10)(E) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1182(a)(10)(E)), as amended.

H/t Reddit

~Eowyn

