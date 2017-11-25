Secret document kept truth about EU membership from Brits for 50 years

For 50 years, the British people were not told the truth of what their country’s membership in the European Community actually entails.

That’s the explicit instruction in a document known as FCO30/1048, dated April 1971, which had been locked away as “classified” under UK’s Official Secrets Act for almost 50 years, but is now declassified under the 30-year rule.

The document instructed the UK government to keep the British public in the dark about what membership in the European Economic Community (EEC) means, and predicted that by the time voters realize what was happening in about 30 years, it would be too late for the UK to leave.

Note: The European Economic Community (EEC), aka European Common Market, was the precursor to and renamed the European Union (EU) in 2009.

Lara Deauville reports for The Express, Nov. 24, 2017, that document FCO30/1048, authored by an unnamed senior civil servant, was prepared for Tory Prime Minister Edward Heath‘s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

Shockingly, almost all of FCO30/1048‘s predictions have come true — from the loss of British sovereignty, to economic-monetary-fiscal union with a common foreign and defense policy, and the over-arching powers of European courts.

FCO30/1048‘s author predicted that “Community law” would take precedence over British courts; that ever more power would pass away from the British Parliament to the European administrative center in Brussels, Belgium; and that the increased role of Brussels in the lives of the British people would lead to a “popular feeling of alienation from Government”.

In effect, EEC/EU membership was the greatest surrender of Britain’s national sovereignty since the Norman conquest of England in 1066.

FCO30/1048 instructed UK politicians “not to exacerbate public concern by attributing unpopular measures… to the remote and unmanageable workings of the Community,” and to preserve the impression that London was still calling the shots rather than an unelected body of foreign politicians. The document also correctly predicted the ruse would last “for this century at least” – by which time Britain would be so completely chained to Brussels it would be impossible to leave.

Christopher Booker, a writer and journalist who is a founder of the satirical magazine Private Eye, said about the author of the insidious document FCO30/1048:

“Here was a civil servant advising that our politicians should connive in concealing what Heath was letting us in for, not least in hiding the extent to which Britain would no longer be a democratic country but one essentially governed by unelected and unaccountable officials. One way to create an illusion that this system was still democratic, this anonymous mandarin suggested, would be to give people the chance to vote for new representatives at European, regional and local levels. A few years later, we saw the creation of an elected European Parliament – as we see today a craze for introducing elected mayors, as meaningless local figureheads.”

Annabelle Sanderson, a Brexit expert and former advisor to Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) from 2006 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2016, said:

“Despite all the claims from politicians of many parties that the EU was not about becoming a central state this 1971 document shows that is exactly what the plan was. Arch Remoaners from Labour, Lib Dems and the Tories need to check this out and ask themselves why they are MPs if they don’t actually want Westminster to be in charge of this country. We voted for Brexit what needs to happen is a proper clean break from Brussels so we can once again become a sovereign nation with money being spent in this country on services we need and have Parliament and courts making and ruling on the laws.”

Born into a lower middle-class family, life-long bachelor Edward Heath was leader of the Conservative Party from 1965 to 1975, and became Sir Edward Heath in 1992.

In 2015, ten years after his death at age 89 in 2005, Heath was named in several police investigations into historical child sex abuse and satanic ritual abuse. Detectives said if he were alive, Heath would have been interviewed “under caution” in relation to seven out of 42 allegations, including the alleged rape of an 11-year-old, but that nothing should be inferred about his guilt or innocence.

Document FCO30/1048 in PDF format can be downloaded here.

