Kaepernick participates in “Unthanksgiving Day” on Alcatraz

Posted on November 25, 2017 by | 1 Comment

Colin Kaepernick

Guess he needs something to do. It’s not like he’s going to be a QB on any team soon, especially with stunts like this.

From Fox News: Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, took part Thursday in the annual Unthanksgiving Day on Alcatraz Island.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kaepernick made a surprise appearance at the event, which commemorates the 19-month occupation of the prison by Native American activists from 1969-1971.

“Our fight is the same fight,” Kaepernick told the crowd, in a message he posted on Twitter. “We’re all fighting for our justice, for our freedom. And realizing that we are all in this fight together makes us all the more powerful.”

The 89 activists who occupied the prison almost five decades ago demanded that it be turned into an American Indian cultural center and school.

During the commemorative event, called the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Gathering, the crowd gathers on the island to watch the sunrise on San Francisco Bay.

“It’s about reflecting, remembering and celebrating that we are still here and our culture still survives,” Michael Horse, a Native American actor, told Newsweek.

Kaepernick, who was recently named GQ’s ‘Citizen of the Year,’ began kneeling instead of standing during the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality. The demonstration sparked a wave of NFL protests by players during the anthem that repeatedly have been denounced by President Trump. Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, Donald Trump, Liberals/Democrats/Left, NFL take a knee, Race, race war, Racism, social justice warriors/SJW, United States, US Presidents, war on patriotism and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Kaepernick participates in “Unthanksgiving Day” on Alcatraz

  1. brackenkaren | November 25, 2017 at 4:44 am | Reply

    He is fighting for the law to turn a blind eye to criminals of color.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s