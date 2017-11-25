Drexel University professor: ‘All I want for Christmas is white genocide’

This is a follow-up on DCG’s post of December 27, 2016, “Drexel professor draws ire after posting ‘White Genocide’ tweet on Christmas“.
George Ciccariello-Maher, 38, is an Associate Professor of Politics and Global Studies at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA.
Ciccariello-Maher is also a Marxist, cop-hater, and anti-white racist, known for his tweet on Christmas Eve 2016 calling for a white genocide:
According to Wikipedia, the next day, Drexel University issued a public statement distancing itself from Ciccariello-Maher’s tweet:
“Drexel became aware today of Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher’s inflammatory tweet, which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016. While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University.
The University is taking this situation very seriously. We contacted Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail.”
Ciccariello responded by denying he was calling for white genocide because white genocide is “an imaginary concept” that was “invented by white supremacists”. He then upbraided his university for taking the side of and “caving to” the white supremacist movement, which he maintains “is on the rise” and must be fought “by any means”.
Since his 2016 Christmas Eve tweet, Ciccariello has continued his inflammatory tweets that are replete with “shit” and “fuck” obscenities, like this recent tweet, which received 67 likes:
On November 18, 2017, Ciccariello-Maher tweeted “I’m a communist”, which received 1,392 likes:
Inside Higher Education reports that on February 2, 2017, Drexel University provost M. Brian Blake sent Ciccariello-Mayer a “cautionary letter” about his social media activity after his “white genocide” tweet, and expressed concerns about two other tweets going back to 2015, including a tweet saying “Off the Pigs,” which Blake said “many interpreted as your advocating for the murder of police officers.”
On April 3, 2017, Provost Blake informed Ciccariello-Maher that his Twitter “behavior has left me with no choice but to ensure that an appropriate review is conducted in order to deal with this serious distraction to the important academic mission of the university” and that the university, in consultation with Faculty Senate, will convene “a special committee of inquiry to investigate your conduct and provide findings and recommendations to me concerning your extremely damaging conduct.”
If George Ciccariello-Maher had called for black genocide, Drexell University would have fired him long ago. But it’s now open season on white people.
Tell Drexel University there should be no place in academe for a racist like Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher:
Dr. Brian Blake
Provost & Executive VP for Academic Affairs
Phone: 215.895.2200
Email: mb3545@drexel.edu
See also:
- Jewish kids being indoctrinated, ‘I’m not white, I’m Jewish’
- Baylor U. professor & M.D. Carol Baker: ‘Let’s just get rid of all the whites in the United States’
- War on White People: feminist magazine calls on white women to abort white babies
- War on White People: no rights or suffrage for white men
- U. of Pennsylvania teaching assistant admits she discriminates against white male students
- Maine Democrats laugh about white men committing suicide
- Antifa threatens to behead whites and small biz owners on November 4
- DNC: White men shouldn’t apply for tech jobs
- Michael Moore can’t wait for America’s white men to die off
- Black shoplifter savagely attacks white Good Samaritan with ax
- Black woman attacks man with hammer: ‘I’m sick of fancy white people!’
- Houston looters shoot volunteer rescuers; target whites and Trump supporters
~Eowyn
Satire his bony ass. Hang him by the balls.
LikeLike
Gee, he cannot be hung from peas, too little!!!
LikeLike
Wait till somebody gets a paddle and wacks him till his ass is “BLACK”.
LikeLike
Well, whitey, since you ain’t black, time for you to go first and prove how much you stand for your beliefs. We’re waiting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this what parents send their kids to college for??? I say send them to work instead. They will learn more and in the end be more successful. They certainly will not be in a world of debt. This Professor and any other that teach their own political theology have no place in education.
LikeLike
So, he’s been at it since 2015 and he is still at Drexel?
LikeLike