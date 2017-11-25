Denzel Washington: Upbringing and lack of father figures, not criminal justice system, are to blame for so many young men in jail

Ruh roh…Denzel gonna be in major trouble with the proggies.

According to Wikipedia, Denzel is a Christian and an independent voter who supported Obama in 2008. Appears he is not one to be devoted to the progressive narrative.

From Daily Mail: Denzel Washington says upbringing and a lack of father figures are to blame for many young men ending up in jail.

The Oscar winner, 62, was speaking at the premiere of his latest film, Roman J. Israel, Esq., in which he stars as an idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when his partner, the firm’s front man, dies.

Asked if the film made him feel more cynical about the justice system, the star replied: ‘It starts at home.’

Speaking to NY Daily News, he added: ‘It starts with how you raise your children. If a young man doesn’t have a father figure, he’ll go find a father figure. So you know I can’t blame the system. It’s unfortunate that we make such easy work for them.’

In an earlier interview, the actor touched upon some of his own experiences growing up.

‘I grew up with guys who did decades (in prison) and it had as much to do with their fathers not being in their lives as it did to do with any system,’ he told Reuters.

Washington, recalling some of the people he grew up with, added: ‘By the time we got to 13, 14, different things happened.

‘Now I was doing just as much as they were, but they went further… I just didn’t get caught, but they kept going down that road and then they were in the hands of the system. But it´s about the formative years. You’re not born a criminal.‘

