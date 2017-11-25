Billy Baldwin tears into Trump for once “hitting on his wife”

So now hitting on a woman is considered “sexual impropriety?” Careful what rules you want to establish while trying to deflect, proggies.

From MSN: Actor Billy Baldwin on Thursday alleged that President Trump hit on his wife at a party, calling the president a “5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.” “Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations. In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited and hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City,” Baldwin tweeted.

“She showed his fat a** the door,” he added.

Baldwin’s tweet came in response to a post from Donald Trump Jr. sharing the latest allegations against Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.).

Sexual misconduct has been a major focus in Washington in recent weeks. In addition to Franken, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of making advances on teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Multiple women have accused Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.), the longest serving member in the House, of sexual misconduct.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump denied the accusations, and on Tuesday appeared to throw his support behind Moore and downplayed the allegations against him.

Baldwin’s brother, Alec, has been a staunch critic of Trump. Alec has drawn Trump’s ire for his portrayal of the president on “Saturday Night Live.”

DCG

