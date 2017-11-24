John McCain switched orthopedic boot to left foot ‘to give it a break’

On November 6, 2017, RINO Sen. John McCain was seen wearing an orthopedic or walking boot on his right leg because, we were told, of a “minor tear” in his right Achilles’ tendon.

Coincidentally (or not), Hillary Clinton also has an orthopedic boot on her right foot, ostensibly because she had broken her right foot’s big toe when she “ran downstairs in heels and fell backward”.

That both Hillary and McCain are wearing clumsy walking boots led to speculation in the Alternative Media that their boots are not for a torn Achilles’ tendon and broken big toe. They have those walking boots on to conceal their ankle monitors, like the one below. See “Are Hillary’s and John McCain’s orthopedic boots actually ankle bracelets?”

On November 22, 2017, McCain tweeted a pic of himself and his wife, Cindy, which shows his orthopedic boot had moved to his left leg.

Below are side-by-side pics of McCain on Nov. 22 (l) and on Nov. 6 (r).

McCain switching the walking boot to his left leg simply reinforced online speculation about an ankle monitor. Old people’s skin gets very thin and easily bruised. The ankle monitor probably was chafing 81-year-old McCain’s skin, so he requested the monitor be moved to his left ankle, thus necessitating a walking boot on his left leg for concealment.

In a tweet yesterday, McCain admitted that he’d switched the boot from his right to left leg.

And the reason? — to give his left leg “a break” because it was doing extra work to compensate for the boot being on his right leg.

He must really think us to be stupid.

Some choice tweets in response:

tbswisher: “Orthopedic boots are to stabilize bones…not overworked muscles. Try again..” Johnny: “Your explanation is to cause more strain to your healing torn tendon foot? You do realize how ridiculous you sound right?” Straight Shooter: “I wore a boot for 6 weeks after a while it wasn’t a big deal! You get used to it! Certainly wasn’t advised by my surgeon to switch which leg I had it on!” Cynthia Lovely: “Wearing a boot is exhausting. But how in the world does switching it help?! Put the burden on the actual injured/just healed leg b/c the other got tired?! Absurd!!” WWE4LIFE: “Why you always lying?” ILOVETheDonald: “Did someone come to your house and switch it to the other leg? Was it a LEO? GPS moniters that size can’t be left on for too long.” Prospective USA: “Is the boot there to hide your ankle bracelet……” Sherwood57: “Whatever! You know none of us believe that shit. Stick your head in the sand, John.” Texas Sheepdog: “Did you tweet this out because you’re going to try to claim mental incompetence to avoid prosecution? That’s what it sure looks like… but it’s not going to work. For just once in your life, how about you grow a pair, man TF up and face the consequences of your actions? Coward” ANNORA11: “RETIRE !!!!!!!” Bradd Powless: “Another lie to coverup a lie.” Viva Covfefe!: “Liar!” Deplorable Rocketman: “How strange. I work in a hospital and all the doctors think you’re full of it. How’s the ankle monitor?” mike diaz: “LOL nice try man but no one believes this shit” Did I say that?: “I thought you were dying?”

